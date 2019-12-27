College football playoff: five bold predictions for LSU-Oklahoma, Clemson-Ohio state

%MINIFYHTML42030414611f102d0de16a67ebe93a589% %MINIFYHTML42030414611f102d0de16a67ebe93a5810%

We mention the high score offenses, and there is a possibility that these are the semifinals with the highest score so far.

That happened in the first year of the college football eliminator, when Oregon-Florida State and Ohio State-Alabama combined for 156 points in an exciting start in the era of the four teams.

If there is one thing that the Playoffs have missed, then they have been closed games. The average margin of victory in the first 10 semifinals has been 21.4 points per game.

Only two have been decided by 10 points or less in five years. Ohio State beat Alabama 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal in 2014-15, and Georgia beat Oklahoma 54-48 in a double overtime thriller at the Rose Bowl in 2017-18.

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl were rags the last time, but that won't be the case this time. We have two exciting games, and the quarterback game of the four teams is off the charts.

The closest margin of victory between two semifinals was 24 points, established in 2017-18 between Oklahoma-Gerogia (54-48) and Alabama-Clemson (24-6). This year's semifinals will be tighter, the most difficult so far.

That sets up a new PPC championship game, although with a familiar theme.