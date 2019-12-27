College Football Playoff betting guide: Ohio State vs. odds Clemson and tips for Fiesta Bowl 2019

If Dabo Swinney really seeks respect, all he needs to do is look at the betting odds for this game or ask a gambler. The Clemson Tigers are short favorites against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Fiesta Bowl, although they are the No. 3 seed in the eyes of the University American Football Playoff committee. Clemson has won every game since September for at least 31 points, eliminating the lower teams in the ACC. That's what Ohio State was doing against Big Ten's opponents earlier in the season, but some of the Buckeyes' flaws were exposed in their last three games.

University American football tie-off fees: Ohio State vs. Clemson

Clemson Tigers -2 vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, O / U 63

There was even action in this game with Clemson only moving from -1 to -2 in recent weeks, while the total remained stable at 63. Only 52.9 percent of extended bets are in the Tigers, so this line It should not move before the kick-off. However, the total could increase since 63.4 percent of the bets have been exceeded.

History of the state of Ohio vs. Clemson

Clemson and Ohio State have met three times before this year's Fiesta Bowl. Each of those meetings resulted in a victory for Clemson and a crucial moment for one of the two programs. The Tigers' victory over the Buckeyes in the 1978 Gator Bowl led Woody Hayes to be fired after hitting a Clemson player on the sidelines. Clemson's victory at the 2014 Orange Bowl marked the beginning of the rise for the Tigers, and his 31-0 victory at the 2016 Fiesta Bowl paved the way for the school's second national championship.

When Clemson has the ball

The Tigers have the most professional quarterback in the country. Trevor Lawrence was a little slow during his first four outings of 2019, but has shone since those first numbers. Clemson has flown easily to all the teams he has faced since then, as Lawrence has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 3,172 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Tee Higgins is one of the best deep ball threats in the country, carrying 52 receptions for 1,082 yards and 13 touchdowns. Justyn Ross has constantly moved the chains, and Travis Etienne is one of the most dangerous runners in the country. Etienne has 1,798 total yards and 19 touchdowns, and has an average of 8.2 YPC.

The defense of the state of Ohio is the best in the country by SP +. The Buckeyes did not lose pace without Nick Bosa, as Chase Young lived up to the circumstances and became the best defensive player in the nation. Young leads the nation with 16.5 catches, and has forced six loose balls this season.

When Ohio State has the ball

Justin Fields has been excellent as quarterback for the Buckeyes. Fields is exactly the quarterback that Ryan Day wants to execute this offense, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 2,953 yards with 40 touchdowns and one interception. He is also a very good runner, with an average of 6.7 YPC when adjusting for sack yards, and this ground game could succeed against Clemson.

Ohio State has two excellent runners in J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague III to help Fields move the chains. Dobbins and Teague have combined for 2,609 yards and 24 touchdowns, and Clemson's first seven are not what they were last year. Although the Tigers are allowing 3.0 YPC (eighth in the FBS), they still have to play with an opponent who can prove their career defense.

Clemson's defense has not yet faced an offense ranked in the top 30 of SP +. The Tigers have an excellent high school, but the first seven have not seen an offensive line like this one in 2019.

Fiesta Bowl betting trends

The Tigers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 bowl games.

Clemson is 19-7 in his last 26 games.

Ohio State has 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games and 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games against teams with winning records.

Ohio State vs Clemson Prediction

This is a coin toss game, so go with a slight loser. Clemson has not seen such a talented team throughout the year, and the Buckeyes have an advantage as they have been tested.