College Football Playoff betting guide: LSU vs. odds Oklahoma and tips for Peach Bowl 2019

%MINIFYHTML46c6b557e105c7ff5e09ababd118d1339% %MINIFYHTML46c6b557e105c7ff5e09ababd118d13310%

It has been two decades since Oklahoma last won a national championship, and the Sooners have not yet won a college football playoff game despite being the best team in the 12 biggest seasons. Oklahoma has failed to win a single semifinal of the PPC with a 37-17 loss to Clemson in the Orange Bowl 2015, a double loss of 54-48 in overtime against Georgia in the 2017 Rose Bowl and a 45-34 loss against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The Sooners expect their fortune to change against the LSU Tigers in the Peach Bowl, but they are almost a loser of two touchdowns based on the odds of college football betting.

MORE: Get the latest NCAA odds and betting tips on Sports Insider

College football tiebreaker odds: LSU vs. Oklahoma

LSU Tigers -13.5 vs. Oklahoma Sooners, O / U 76

%MINIFYHTML46c6b557e105c7ff5e09ababd118d13311% %MINIFYHTML46c6b557e105c7ff5e09ababd118d13312%

The punters achieved the total in this game since there has been no line movement in any way. Although 68.9 percent of all total bets have been below, the line has not moved an inch. However, the same cannot be said for the spread, since 69.3 percent of spread bets are in the Bayou Bengals, which helps move the line from 12 points to 13.5 points.

History of LSU vs. Oklahoma

LSU and Oklahoma have never met in the regular season, they have only met twice in their proud stories. Both meetings were in the Sugar Bowl and the most recent was for a national title. The Tigers beat the Sooners for the BCS national championship at the Sugar Bowl 2004, winning only their second national championship in the history of the school.

When LSU has the ball

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy by a record margin this season. Burrow had a prominent year in the Joe Brady offense, leading LSU to big victories over six different teams ranked in the top ten. He set numerous school and SEC records with his performance, and is expected to illuminate Oklahoma's defense.

The Tigers have two big receivers at Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Chase is averaging more than 20 YPC with 73 receptions for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Jefferson has 88 receptions for 1,207 yards and 14 scores. LSU is generally known for wasting reception talents like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but these receivers have lived up to their potential in a renewed offensive.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has accumulated 1,689 yards and 17 touchdowns in 247 touches, and Burrow is a competent runner. That has made this offensive the best in the nation for SP +, and it is expected that they will burn a Oklahoma defense that ranks 36th in the country in SP +.

When Oklahoma has the ball

Jalen Hurts has continued the legacy of Lincoln Riley to get the best of the transfer quarterbacks. Hurts had the best season of his career at Norman in 2019, and could be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the success we've seen Lamar Jackson have in the next level this year.

He has thrown for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns against seven interceptions, while running for 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns. His game has made this offense the second best in the nation for SP +, and he

It has a superstar receiver in CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has 58 receptions for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Charleston Rambo is not far behind with 42 receptions for 734 yards and five touchdowns.

However, the depth of the corridor is something to worry about. Rhamondre Stevenson has been suspended and Trey Sermon is out for the season, leaving Kennedy Brooks as the only runner with real experience. Brooks has 976 yards and five touchdowns this year, averaging 6.7 YPC, but the next leading runner has only 62 yards.

LSU has a top 20 defense for SP +, but this unit has had problems sometimes. However, safety player Grant Delpit is the player to follow, and has excellent instincts.

Peach Bowl betting trends

Oklahoma is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games as a loser based on the odds of college football betting.

The bass is 8-2 in Oklahoma's last 10 games against SEC teams.

LSU is 5-0 ATS in its last five games against Big 12 teams.

LSU Prediction vs. Oklahoma

The Tigers have been the best team in the nation this season. They will be well prepared on the offense with Joe Brady finding ways to open their players, and will overcome an Oklahoma offense that simply cannot score enough to keep up.