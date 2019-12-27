Climate change, indigenous activism and fight for justice | Climate change

The protest movement calling for action on the climate has gained momentum this year with millions of people who took to the streets around the world demanding that governments do more to solve the crisis.

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg drew a lot of attention for her speech "You have stolen my childhood,quot; at the UN climate action summit in September.

The Extinction Rebellion environmental protest movement launched dramatic protests in the United Kingdom and around the world. The capital of India, New Delhi, made headlines after its pollution levels worsened so much that the city announced a public health emergency and closed schools.

Meanwhile, the EU declared a global "climate and environmental emergency." The United Nations published multiple reports warning about the dangers of climate change. While in the United States, the climate crisis emerged as one of the problems among the Democratic presidential candidates.

Mexican-American indigenous activist Xiuhtezcatl Martínez has been campaigning against climate change since he was six years old. He says that now, more than ever, indigenous voices are being recognized.

"Every part of the crisis is directly related to social justice, racial justice, human rights violations that are occurring … and now, more than ever, the need for the voices of indigenous communities to be recognized at the forefront, "Martinez said.

Martinez, along with 20 other activists, is suing the federal government of the United States for climate inaction.

He was also involved in another lawsuit against the fracking industry in Colorado, a case he lost. Despite this, Martinez says he is still positive that the "power of the people,quot; can overcome the big money.

"I think the power of people is being recognized as an unstoppable force, both with the mobilization of bodies in the streets, the mobilization in our courts, the way we are going to the polls," he said.

Indian environmentalist Vandana Shiva has spent her multinational career as part of her struggle to preserve the planet. Originally trained as a physicist, Shiva has written more than 20 books and was an advisor to NGOs and the Indian government.

She says that climate change is the result of irresponsible actors, particularly the fossil fuel industry.

"Then, I would say that the problem is industrial chemical agriculture based on fossil fuels, and the solution is organic and biodiverse agriculture, in the hands of small farmers," said Shiva.

"I think we should reduce the infrastructure that was built for the fossil fuel empire. We have to learn how to have better lives with a lower ecological footprint," he added.

Shiva also says that there must be a goal of global conservation.

"We need a green New Deal with the earth, remembering that the earth is alive, and we have to work with its laws and processes to protect the diversity of its species, avoid the sixth mass extinction and avoid climate catastrophe," Shiva said.

This week In the front Special, we discuss the fight for climate justice with Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and Vandana Shiva.

Follow In the front On twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook

Source: Al Jazeera News