Chrissy Teigen Feeling & # 39; & # 39; Pure Happiness & Joy & # 39; & # 39; Over Holiday Season

Chrissy Teigen, John legend and his children enjoy a family getaway in the snowy mountains of Wyoming for vacations.

34 years old Lip sync battle 40-year-old star and model and singer, parents of Moon, 3 and Miles, 1, I've been posting photos of your vacation on Instagram this week.

"I found my happy place here in Jackson Hole," Teigen wrote. "I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially grateful to be shaken with a view of the mountains and the fresh, fresh air flowing through the windows. Feeling that my children are currently of perfect age, standing up. my toes and see their new personalities and little active minds shine every day. I just love it here and I love my family so much ❤️ I mean life is great in Los Angeles and everything but this … this is the paradise on land. "

Legend shared a photo of him carrying Luna on his shoulders, as well as a photo of Teigen playing Luigi's mansion on a Nintendo Switch indoors with sunglasses.

"The snow is very bright in Wyoming," he joked.

Teigen also posted a picture of Luna using a toy medical kit on a stuffed animal and a picture of Miles smiling while bathing.

"Constantly our 30 most favorite minutes of the day," he wrote.