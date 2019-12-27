China, Russia and Iran begin joint naval drills | Russia news

%MINIFYHTMLbb5b35ca1fb27a44a3e0d5087fd27ffd9% %MINIFYHTMLbb5b35ca1fb27a44a3e0d5087fd27ffd10%

Iran began the first joint naval exercise with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, Iranian state television reported.

The four-day exercise comes at a time of strong tensions since the United States withdrew from a historic 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran in May last year.

"The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity … and its effect will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated," Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said on state television.

Tahani added that the exercises included the rescue of burning ships or ships attacked by pirates and shooting exercises, with the participation of the Iranian army and its Revolutionary Guards.

State television showed what it said was a Russian warship that arrived at the port of Chabahar in southern Iran and said that the Chinese will join shortly, calling the three countries "the new power triangle at sea,quot; .

"The objective of this exercise is to strengthen the security of international maritime trade, combat piracy and terrorism and share information … and experience," said the flotilla commander.

"The fact that we harbor these powers shows that our relationships have reached a significant point and can have an international impact," he added.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said Thursday that the exercise "will deepen the exchange and cooperation between the three countries' navies." He said the guided missile destroyer of the Chinese army "Xining,quot; was participating in the exercise.

The United States once again imposed crippling sanctions against Iran after giving up the nuclear agreement last year, prompting Tehran to respond with countermeasures by abandoning nuclear commitments.

The remaining parts of the weakened agreement include the United Kingdom, France and Germany, as well as China and Russia.

In June, US President Donald Trump authorized an attack after Iran shot down a US drone, only to suspend retaliation at the last moment.

Aramco plant attack

The crisis deepened with the September 14 attacks on the vital Abqaiq processing plant of Saudi energy giant Aramco and the Khurais oil field, which temporarily halved the production of crude oil in the kingdom.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, but Washington accused Tehran, a charge he has flatly denied.

He has also denied accusations from Washington and other western capitals that he was behind a series of mysterious attacks against oil tankers in Gulf waters.

Washington responded with a military build-up in the Gulf and launched an operation with its allies to protect navigation in the waters of the Gulf.

Japan said Friday that it would also send a military vessel and two patrol planes to help protect the waterways in the region, but that it will not join the US-led coalition.

Tokyo will send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two patrol planes, the chief cabinet secretary and government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

The measure is "Japan's own measure aimed at peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as ensuring the safety of ships related to Japan," he said, noting that 90 percent of crude oil imports from Tokyo come from the region.