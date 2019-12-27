China blocks American books while Simmer War War Simmers

SHANGHAI – China has targeted major US companies while seeking ways to retaliate against President Trump's rising tariffs. So far it has focused on cars, beef and soybeans, and, apparently, Bob Woodward's latest history of dysfunction and intrigue.
"Fear: Trump in the White House," Woodward wrote in 2018, is one of hundreds of American books held by Chinese publishing regulators since the commercial war intensified this year. Publishers inside and outside China say that the launch of American books has stopped virtual, separating them from a large market of voracious readers.
"American writers and academics are very important in all sectors," said Sophie Lin, editor of a private publishing house in Beijing. "It has had a tremendous impact on us and the industry." After the new titles were not approved, he said, his company stopped editing and translating a dozen pending books to reduce costs.
The world of the Chinese book is cautiously optimistic that the partial commercial truce reached this month between Beijing and Washington will break the deadlock, according to book publishers and other members of the publishing industry who spoke with The New York Times. Already, they said, some have obtained approvals after China celebrated its National Day on October 1, a politically dangerous event that took Chinese officials to the limit.
But they are also concerned that American books may be targets of future repressive measures. Under Xi Jinping, China's main leader, the Communist Party has worked to reduce the influence of foreign media to make room for Chinese books, movies and television programs. Even before the trade war intensified, some say Chinese regulators were taking a tougher stance on foreign books.
People in the publishing industry are reluctant to publicly discuss which books have been retained for fear that Beijing will attack them for speaking. Many spoke on condition of anonymity. But a review of the lists of books that will be published this year shows a wide variety of best sellers and academic titles that have not appeared as promised.
In addition to Mr. Woodward's book, they include a translation of the 1973 novel "Child of God,quot; by Cormac McCarthy; "Asymmetry,quot;, the first novel by Lisa Halliday; "Marriage: a story," Stephanie Coontz's nonfiction look on humanity's most intimate association; "China and Japan,quot;, about the turbulent history among the Asian giants by the influential sinologist Ezra Vogel; and a new Chinese version of "Public philosophy: essays on morality in politics," by Harvard professor Michael J. Sandel, whose online courses have been a success among many young people in China.
The reasons for the late publication of each title are unclear. For example, some people in the publishing industry wondered if the political content of Mr. Woodward's book, instead of the commercial war, hindered its launch. The Central Advertising Department of the Communist Party, which manages the approval process of the book, did not respond to questions sent by fax.
Still, experts from the publishing industry describe a close freeze on regulatory approvals, which could make the publishing industry reluctant to buy the rights to sell US books in China.
"Chinese publishers will definitely change their focus," said Andy Liu, editor of a Beijing publishing house, adding that the United States was one of China's most frequent and profitable sources of books.
"Publishing American books is now a risky business," he said. "It is shaking the premise of trying to introduce foreign books,quot; as a business.
While China is known for its censorship, it is also a great market for books, including international ones. It has become the second largest publishing market in the world after the United States, according to the International Publishers Association, as an increasingly educated and rich country is looking for something fascinating to snuggle up.
Even some foreign books that one might think would conflict with the censors of the Communist Party can be found in real and virtual bookstores. The "1984,quot; by George Orwell, a fictitious condemnation of totalitarianism, is widely read because it is considered a classic in world literature. Several books by Ayn Rand, the patron saint of extreme right capitalism, have been translated into chinese
American books in particular are widely read. In 2017, Chinese buyers obtained the copyright of more than 6,000 American books, representing more than a third of all claimed foreign books, according to data from the National Copyright Administration. "The Kite Runner," Khaled Hosseini's novel about the turmoil in Afghanistan, was a prominent feature in China's best-seller lists, as was Walter Isaacson's biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
But the environment has become more cautious in recent years, book publishers and industry executives said. The advertising department of the Communist Party told publishers this year that the total number of books that would get approvals would be reduced, that national authors would be favored and that the titles promoted by the party and the version of socialism infused by China's capitalism They would be more encouraging.
Some editors described efforts to circumvent the rules, such as asking Chinese-American authors to change paper nationalities. Some authors agreed, but others refused, insisting that their books were "very American,quot; or obviously sponsored by American institutions, said an editor of an academic editorial.
The authors of other countries have been affected by the ins and outs of Chinese diplomacy. Permits for Japanese books have become easier this year, people in the industry said, while Beijing sought softer relations with Tokyo.
The publication of books in China has long been a controversial process. To obtain government approval, Chinese publishers often cut or change sexual or political content.
Last month, Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who detailed the vast skills of the US government surveillance systems, posted on Twitter that the Chinese version of his autobiography had been erased from mentions of Chinese censorship, the Arab Spring protests and other materials. .
In 2015, 12 publishers in the United States signed a promise organized by PEN American Center, a group of writers, to try to minimize the censorship of books in China and ensure that the authors were aware of the changes.
Publishers in China now wonder if they have entered an even tougher era.
Lisa Han, editor of literature and social sciences at a Beijing publishing house, said a politically harmless memory she had been working on was finally approved in November. A process that would normally take two weeks had taken three months.
Ms. Han said her company had begun to accumulate permits to print American books when it became clear last year that the trade war could worsen tensions in many industries. Those initial requests arrived smoothly, he said.
"Seventy to 80 percent of the books in our department are American," Han said. "I have not really thought about the future. If it really gets too difficult, I will simply quit."
More generally, some people in the world of the book see a slowdown in American books published in China as a worrying freeze in the exchange of ideas on both sides. Although the two countries remain closely united economically, the leaders of both speak openly of a day when the two become less dependent on each other and, perhaps, more controversial rivals.
"Given the vast gap in understanding and communication between the United States and China, we should be concerned about any reduction in the flow of information," wrote Suzanne Nossel, executive director of what is now PEN America, in an email.