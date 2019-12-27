China blocks American books while Simmer War War Simmers

SHANGHAI – China has targeted major US companies while seeking ways to retaliate against President Trump's rising tariffs. So far it has focused on cars, beef and soybeans, and, apparently, Bob Woodward's latest history of dysfunction and intrigue.

"Fear: Trump in the White House," Woodward wrote in 2018, is one of hundreds of American books held by Chinese publishing regulators since the commercial war intensified this year. Publishers inside and outside China say that the launch of American books has stopped virtual, separating them from a large market of voracious readers.

"American writers and academics are very important in all sectors," said Sophie Lin, editor of a private publishing house in Beijing. "It has had a tremendous impact on us and the industry." After the new titles were not approved, he said, his company stopped editing and translating a dozen pending books to reduce costs.

The world of the Chinese book is cautiously optimistic that the partial commercial truce reached this month between Beijing and Washington will break the deadlock, according to book publishers and other members of the publishing industry who spoke with The New York Times. Already, they said, some have obtained approvals after China celebrated its National Day on October 1, a politically dangerous event that took Chinese officials to the limit.