Charlie Nicholas Premier League Predictions: Homecoming to Remember Mikel Arteta | Soccer news

Charlie Nicholas returns with his last round of Premier League predictions.

With the games full and fast during the holiday period, Charlie Nicholas returns with his predictions before another round of Premier League games …

Brighton vs Bournemouth – Saturday, 12.30 p.m., live in Sky Sports Premier League

These two teams are interesting. I thought Brighton had no luck in Tottenham, they played well but left with nothing. I don't see many warning signs for Brighton this term, but the same cannot be said for Bournemouth.

They could have had two or three in the first half against Arsenal, but they lacked the vanguard. Bournemouth is just two points above the relegation zone, as is Brighton, so this is a game that none can lose.

Brighton has more pace and a greater threat to score, and Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay could be the winners of the match.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Everton – Saturday, 3pm

It was a bit of a reality check for Newcastle in Old Trafford. They have been very consistent, so they are where they are on the table, but I don't know if it will be the same for them in the second half of the season. Everton will be delighted to have a winning start with Carlo Ancelotti, who remained calm and showed no real emotion after the victory over Burnley.

I can not separate these two sides, Newcastle tried to play from behind against Man Utd and was punished, so they must return to basics. Steve Bruce won't want it to be pretty, he just wants points, so the happier everyone is after another here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Crystal Palace – Saturday, 3pm

Southampton has been excellent away from home, but not so good at St Mary's. They find it difficult to break down the equipment they feel, while Crystal Palace will be suitable for playing in the counterattack.

Southampton has to be very confident. The fact that they left Danny Ings on the bench against Chelsea tells you that he is going to plan right now. There is still a lot of work to do, but it is the reality of where they are.

It has been a good season for Palace; It was a massive and late victory against West Ham, with Jordan Ayew scoring a fantastic goal to secure all three points.

Sometimes they focus more on being uncomfortable to break instead of going out to win football matches. If they do it in St. Mary's, I see they get a point.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Aston Villa – Saturday, 3pm

This is the change. Watford is finally starting to get going. Troy Deeney is back, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu are doing well too. I was surprised that Watford never got underway before. Aston Villa is a clumsy team and has left too many goals this season and that's why I think Watford will get the victory.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Tottenham – Saturday Night Football, 5.30pm, live in Sky Sports Premier League

Tottenham is not too impressive at the moment: they won a good victory against Brighton after falling behind, but they can return to a pause where José Mourinho may not be sure who to choose. They are wrapped in uncertainty at this time.

Norwich will open it, which could and should adapt to Tottenham to play at the counter. The Spurs could eliminate them, but Norwich is dangerous, so it will be a high score draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Leicester – Saturday, 5.30pm

This should be one in which Leicester wins again. I was always very disappointed with them in both games against Manchester City and Liverpool.

They went forward against City and did not look brave enough on the ball later. They started beating Jamie Vardy to chase him, but no one could climb the field to support. Liverpool was magical against Leicester, but they were very poor.

James Maddison and Dennis Praet were disappointing, Ben Chilwell never came forward while Ricardo Pereira did. Brendan Rodgers has a small team and does not have much room to maneuver, but now is not the time to rest players.

Are we going to get energy and drive from West Ham? I think we could. That is why I find this the most difficult result to select. What West Ham will appear? If he is aggressive, I think he is one who will turn Leicester.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Man Utd – Saturday, 7.45pm

This is another intriguing game. Manchester United destroyed Newcastle, but Newcastle gave them a Christmas gift. They were under pressure to deliver results and received a gift from Newcastle. They won't get this at Burnley.

Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes will focus on the centrals, who will know they will face each other in battle. Scott McTominay is hurt again, so who will endure? Could you play Paul Pogba in that role with Fred? I would not do it personally.

Burnley wants to get fit so he can fight. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are objective and fit, so why not play them together? All three may not play exceptionally all the time, but two of the three may appear. I don't see United stealing it, but I think they'll get a draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Super Sunday, 2pm, live at Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea keeps going up and down, with a significant class and real quality. I mentioned it last week, but Willian has been class this season: he stayed out and lost at home to Southampton. They are better organizationally. The movement of Willian, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic will cause problems. They have good rhythm and good balance, while Jorginho and N & # 39; Golo Kante have been good when they have time on the ball.

What changes does Chelsea have to make? They are very limited to the changes they can make: the three from behind worked in Tottenham but did not work against Southampton. There are too many mistakes within the defense, but let's go back to Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka may be out, so he chose what he thought was the best balance in the midfield. As much as I like what Matteo Guendouzi has, he has been poor and had problems sometimes, but it will come in handy and he may return to the fold at some point. You see that he had to play Bukayo Saka on the left back, but he has done very well considering that he is an attacker.

Alexandre Lacazette is back on the team, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is scoring, but Lacazette was slow, he needed that game. Mesut Ozil was subtitled but he wasn't finding the space, so you can see why. I enjoyed the desire and some fighting of the Arsenal team that I saw in Bournemouth. This should lift the great players. He could make some changes, but my heart is ruling my head here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)