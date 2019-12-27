Channing Tatum has reportedly joined this popular dating app now that he's single again.

%MINIFYHTMLefdcd698dd4916c88035995ba7bf6f909% %MINIFYHTMLefdcd698dd4916c88035995ba7bf6f9010%

The actor is now single and ready to mix! Channing Tatum and his now ex-singer, singer Jessie J, are no longer a couple and, therefore, an internal report claims to know that he has joined a dating application, trying to find romance again.

2020 is just around the corner and it seems that one of Channing Tatum's New Year's resolutions is not to be single when 2021 arrives.

That said, it has apparently joined a fairly popular love search application called Raya.

A source tells E! News that ‘He has been in Raya for a few weeks. He would love to date someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun once again and doesn't care if he knows someone online, a setting or walking down the street. A friend suggested to Raya and he thought he had nothing to lose by joining. "

This happens after the same news media reported earlier this month that the actor and Jessie J were no longer together after leaving for a year or so.

However, they also emphasized that there was no drama and that the former are still friendly.

Although he is single and wishes to have a little romance in his life, those things would not adversely affect Channing's holiday season, since he is eager to end everything with his daughter with former Jenna Dewan.

The father-daughter duo was in Frozen the Musical not long ago and the actor definitely enjoyed it as much as his son did, since he called the show "really magical."

And that's not all! He revealed on Instagram that there are other activities he enjoys with his daughter.

‘We love wrestling and boxing. We keep it fun. Once I heard that martial arts were created just to get the mystery out of a fight. Then people started practicing it. Then, if there were a time when they had to defend themselves, they would not be so afraid. Violence is 100% never the answer. However, having a daughter, I want her to always feel safe in her own being. And may God help the person who once pushed the beast into this little angel. "



