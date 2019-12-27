Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm must keep Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard, says Ally McCoist | Soccer news

















2:40



Ally McCoist explains why the Rangers would miss Alfredo Morelos more than Celtic would miss Odsonne Edouard if anyone left in the January window

Ally McCoist explains why the Rangers would miss Alfredo Morelos more than Celtic would miss Odsonne Edouard if anyone left in the January window

Ally McCoist says that both Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard are invaluable for Old Firm, but insists that the Rangers cannot afford to sell their Colombian striker in January, regardless of the price.

Morelos has scored 28 goals so far this season and has proved almost indispensable both in the Scottish Premier League and in Europe, as the Rangers qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League, while Edouard showed his importance for his team after leaving the bench to play a key role as Celtic won the final of the League Cup earlier this month.

Celtic has five points ahead at the top of the Scottish Premier League before Sunday's Old Firm meeting, live at Sky Sports, where Morelos will once again set out to break his duck in the game after a frustrating afternoon at Hampden three weeks ago.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic puts it 1-0 against Livingston

But McCoist insists that his previous team cannot easily replace Morelos' goals if it were sold in January and says supporters see the first league title since 2011 as more important than a huge transfer fee.

Celtic vs Rangers Live

McCoist told Sky Sports News: "They are vital to both teams. Looking at the teams I think & # 39; dependent & # 39; is not the right word, but the Rangers really need Morelos' performances and goals. Celtic needs Edouard's performances. "

"I think they have more goals and maybe more potential winners in (James) Forrest, (Ryan) Christie and (Callum) McGregor and guys like that. While I think the Rangers have been enjoying Morelos' success playing very, very well. Both players are vital for their teams, but probably even more so for Morelos. "

Celtic & # 39; s Fraser Forster saves a penalty from Morelos in the final of the Scottish League Cup

He added: "I would not guarantee the title (if one left in January) but would guarantee discontent among supporters!

"I heard Steven (Gerrard) say that there is no way for Morelos to go out in the January window and I think that all Rangers fans expect and pray that this is the case and I don't think Celtic fans want to go for a minute. see Edouard leave in the January window. It is too important for both clubs.

"That said, we all understand the importance of finance in high-level sport these days, particularly Scottish football and if it has a fantastic business sense, then I can understand the entrepreneurs who make that decision, but that is not what the followers want to hear. "

1:57 Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his team is in Sunday's "great,quot; Old Firm derby against the Rangers, despite closing a "heavy month,quot; of action Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his team is in Sunday's "great,quot; Old Firm derby against the Rangers, despite closing a "heavy month,quot; of action

"The argument is that you can't put a price on the first league title in years. The vast majority of fans, including myself, would tell you that they don't care what the rate is, you can't put a price on that first league title for the Rangers and Steven Gerrard since they came back from where they had been. I understand the commercial and financial aspect in terms of running a club, but, for me, you can't put a price on it. "

& # 39; Rangers need consistency after winter break & # 39;

Elsewhere, McCoist insists that the Rangers must continue to show consistency if they want to maintain a challenge for Celtic after slowing down after the last time of New Year.

1:38 Rangers manager assistant Gary McAllister insists that his team will be inspired by their performance in the final defeat of the Scottish League Cup against Celtic, before Sunday's Old Firm derby. Rangers manager assistant Gary McAllister insists that his team will be inspired by their performance in the final defeat of the Scottish League Cup against Celtic, before Sunday's Old Firm derby.

The Rangers finished last year with a 1-0 victory over Celtic in Ibrox to make sure they reached the winter closing level in points with their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table, but couldn't keep up. when the action resumed and McCoist says it can't happen again.

"Consistency (needs to change for the Rangers). The Rangers entered that winter break following a victory against Celtic and then did not start again with the same momentum that Celtic did after the break," he said. "Celtic started and put the afterburners, and at the beginning of the break it seemed they were going to win the league, which they obviously did."

Celtic won the League Cup final

"The rangers have to show the same level of consistency they have shown in the first part of the season. They just have to try to put Celtic under the pressure they haven't had in the last three or four years and maybe ask them questions that they haven't They have been made.

"The (consistency) has been addressed to some extent, but the medals are not delivered at this time. If both teams are level or round each other in February or March, it is when the pressure really comes into play and questions I need an answer."