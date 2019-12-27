Carlo Ancelotti does not plan to sign a forward for Everton in January | Soccer news





Carlo Ancelotti's Everton will face Newcastle on Saturday

Carlo Ancelotti says he will not ask the Everton hierarchy to sign a forward in the January transfer window.

A late header by forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin assured Ancelotti a debut victory by Everton against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his eighth goal in the campaign league against Burnley

The Italian has Richarlison, who along with Calvert-Lewin has scored eight goals in the league this season, while fellow attackers Moise Kean, Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse have only scored one goal between them.

Ancelotti backed Italian international Kean to reach his potential at his first press conference earlier this week and believes there will be no need to strengthen his front line next month at this early stage of his term.

When asked if he will ask to sign a striker in January, Ancelotti replied: "No. We don't talk about this, but I'm sure I'm not asking for a striker because the strikers are very good."

"I think that until January 5 we have to focus on the next four games and after that we can talk (about) if we need anything or not."

Everton will face Newcastle in St James & # 39; Park on Saturday, followed by a trip to face Manchester City on New Year's Day, before facing Liverpool rivals at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

Ancelotti says he plans to make changes in his lineup for the game against Newcastle, with Michael Keane, Tom Davies, Leighton Baines and Theo Walcott, all in contention for a comeback.

When asked if the rapid change between games provided the perfect opportunity to evaluate his team, Ancelotti said: "I break the players just for this reason: to avoid injuries and put a new team on Saturday."

"But not having an idea of ​​what we will do in January. We will see it in January."