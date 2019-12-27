Canadian singer Kelly Fraser dies at 26

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Canadian singer Kelly Fraser has died. She was 26 years old.

Winnipeg's free press reported the death of the Inuit singer-songwriter on Thursday. The cause was not revealed.

Fraser, who lived in Winnipeg, rose to international fame several years ago with his inuktitut versions of English pop songs, such as Rihanna's "Diamonds." Coming from Sanikiluaq, on the Belcher Islands, in the Qikiqtaaluk region of Nunavut, Canada, Fraser sang and rapped in both languages.

Fraser was known for his pop, folk, EDM and hip-hop songs and his political lyrics. In addition to her music, she was praised for her promotion of the rights of the Inuit and her opposition to colonization and stereotypes, the CBC reported.

The singer released her debut album, Isuma, in 2014. Three years later, he released his second album, Sedna, which was nominated for Best Indigenous Music Album at the Juno Awards.

"Our love and prayers are with the family and friends of Kelly Fraser, his Inuit companions and the many people who were touched by his life and his music," said a cheep from the Twitter account of the Juno Awards. "Rest in peace, Kelly Fraser. We will miss you."

After his death, a GoFundMe page was created to help his brothers, Jessie, Max Y Rachel, pay for your memorial service and other costs.

As of Friday, more than $ 31,000 – more than the objective objective – has been raised in donations.

