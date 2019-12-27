Can Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get back together?

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The road to their new revived relationship is not easy considering that they stopped talking after their separation, followed by Brad making public his romance with Angelina Jolie.

Up News Info –

Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston I used to be one of the fan favorite couples before their separation in 2005. Now the ex-boyfriends are slowly repairing their relationship asOnce upon a time in Hollywood"The actor was previously seen attending Jen's parties. Naturally, fans begin to wonder if they are considering reviving their romance."

Those who expect their relationship to become something else have to prepare to be heartless. "No matter what people want to see, Brad and Jen are just friends," a source told HollywoodLife.com. "They have forged their bond and rekindled their friendship much more than they were in recent years now that they are both single."

"They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who supports them, especially in Hollywood, where trust and real friends are minimal," the source continues.

Before this, another source said that "they have always cared for each other, and they think with love in their time together. For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again," and added that " they have a real bond. "

The road to their new revived relationship was not easy considering they stopped talking after their separation, and Brad made public his romance with Angelina Jolie. But now the actor and the "Friends" student are in much better terms, to the point that Brad was comfortable enough to be among the guests at Jen's 50th birthday party in February and his party on the 14th of December.

"One reason why Brad and Jen get along so well now is because they agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong," another informant added. "Both look forward, not backward."