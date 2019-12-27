Bruce Lee's daughter launches copyright lawsuit against Chinese fast food chain

Upon being sued for $ 30 million for the use of an image that resembles the deceased kungfu star, the heads of the Real Kungfu restaurant express their bewilderment with legal action in a publication in their Weibo account.

Bruce Leethe daughter of Shannon Lee He is suing a Chinese fast food company for his alleged use of his father's image.

Shannon's firm, Bruce Lee Enterprises, which manages intellectual property related to the legend of kung fu, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, is seeking more than $ 30 million from the Real Kungfu restaurant chain, according to the media Chinese communication The Paper.

According to reports, Shannon's lawyers filed the case in a Shanghai court on Wednesday, December 25, requesting that the food company stop using an image that looks like Bruce as its logo.

They have also requested that the chain issue clarifications for 90 days to say that it is not backed by the heritage of the star "Enter the Dragon."

<br />

Real Kungfu, which was founded in 1990 and has outlets in more than 57 Chinese cities, has a logo with a man dressed in a yellow long-sleeved blouse in a posture similar to the famous battle pose & # 39; ready to attack & # 39; from Bruce.

According to Reuters, the heads of Real Kungfu expressed their bewilderment with the lawsuit in a publication in their Weibo account on Thursday, writing that they were "baffled" by the lawsuit, as they had used that logo for 15 years and was approved by the authorities. Chinese

Chinese officials have long been accused of turning a blind eye to trademark infringements that harm foreign companies, but have recently promised to improve the application of intellectual property rights.