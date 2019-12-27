Bristol 21-26 Wasps: Nizaam Carr's last attempt prevents the Bears from reaching the top of the Premier League | Rugby Union News





The wasps stole a Premier League victory to Bristol at the last minute of Friday

Bristol missed the opportunity to reach the top of the Gallagher Premier League when Nizaam Carr scored a last-minute attempt to give Wasps a 26-21 victory at Ashton Gate.

The wasps outperformed their opponents by four attempts against two with Jacob Umaga, Malakai Fekitoa, Matteo Minozzi and Carr all crossing, while Umaga added three conversions.

Charles Piutau and Harry Thacker scored Bristol's attempts when Callum Sheedy threw three penalties and one conversion.

Wasps awarded three penalties in the first 12 minutes and since the last one, Sheedy put his side in front.

The game was played in the middle third of the field and, although Wasps accumulated some pressure, Sheedy's penalty was the only score in the first half.

The first attempt came two minutes after the restart when Bristol ceded possession and Umaga capitalized by navigating through a gap to run 30 meters and score.

Half of the fly was converted but Sheedy soon responded with his second penalty.

The wasps lost Thomas Young with a blood wound and, in his absence, Bristol regained leadership when Sheedy's well-judged pass gave Piutau the opportunity to run hard and force his way, with half of the Fly becoming.

The response of the visitors was excellent, as a timely pass sent Fekitoa through a large gap in the defense of the Bears and the impressive center showed its class by canceling the full side and going over.

Umaga successfully converted and moments later Wasps surprised his opponents with his third score when Zach Kibirige ran 50 meters to try Minozzi.

Thacker then finished an online tour for Bristol's second and, although Sheedy lost an easy conversion, he was on target with a penalty four minutes from the end.

Bristol seemed to be home and dry, but Wasps exploded for Carr to perform heroics in the right hand line and crash for the winner, with Umaga adding some glow to the victory by kicking the extras.