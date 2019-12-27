Bria Murphy is pregnant – Nicole and Eddie Murphy grandparents!

Eddie Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole Murphy are about to be grandparents, according to people's social networks. That's because his daughter Bria Murphy seems to be pregnant.
The Murphy family sent a Christmas post on Instagram yesterday, and in the photo Bria seemed to be remarkably pregnant.
Here is the image:
This was Bria, just a few months ago:
Bria, 30, is a model, actress and artist (painter) in Los Angeles. She is the eldest daughter of Nicole Murphy and Eddie. She has three younger sisters, Zola Ivy Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy and Bella Zahara Murphy, and a brother named Miles Mitchell Murphy.
Bria creates beautiful works of art, and her paintings are specifically intended for African-American audiences.
In a recent interview, he explained:
"This is a way for people to really listen to my voice and my culture to hear my loud and clear voice," Murphy said.
His last piece may simply look like another "ice cream,quot; rapper, but it is much deeper than it seems. It focuses on superficial culture in the black community.
"Beautiful black people showing their gold objects and materials, but that gold they are showing is actually chains," he said.