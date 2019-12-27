Bollywood star Kushal Punjabi dies of apparent suicide at 42

Yogen Shah / The India Today Group through Getty Images
Indian actor Kushal Punjabi He died of an apparent suicide on Friday. He was 42 years old.
Punjabi, which starred in programs such as Ishq Mein Marjawan Y Hum tum and the movie Salaam-e-Ishq: a tribute to love with Priyanka ChopraHe was found hanged inside his Mumbai department according to local reports. The police found a suicide note.
His parents had repeatedly tried to contact him by phone since Thursday, and when they couldn't, they contacted his friends. When they were unable to locate him, they used a spare key to enter his apartment, where they found his body. Then they called the police, the India times reported.
Punjabi is reportedly survived by his sisters, his wife, a foreign citizen who works for a shipping company in China and his three-year-old son. Kian, who lives with her.
Members of the Bollywood community, including Punjabi's friend and fellow Indian television star Karanvir Bohra, took social networks to publicly mourn the actor.
"Ur's death surprised me a lot. I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi," Bohra wrote on Instagram. "I know you're in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one … but what I should know. Your enthusiasm for dancing, fitness , all terrain cycling, fatherhood and, above all, that smiling face of you, your cheerful and lucky nature, your warmth, all that was so genuine. "
"I'm going to miss you #kushlani a lot," he added. "You will always be remembered as a boy who lived a full life. #Dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya,quot;.