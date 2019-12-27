Boeing is awarded a new contract for AH-64E Apache helicopters for the US. UU., Allies – Defense Blog

US aerospace giant Boeing said Thursday it had received orders from three nations to provide its armed forces with the new, more capable AH-64E Apache model.

The contracts are for the remanufacturing of 47 existing AH-64D Apaches. The total combined value of orders is more than $ 560 million.

"More allied defense forces around the world are selecting the AH-64E Apache because they know it provides the most advanced technology and capacity to keep their nations safe today and in the future," said Kathleen Jolivette, vice president of the Programs of attack helicopters "The Apache remains the most proven and reliable attack helicopter on the battlefield today."

Sixteen countries currently place the Apache. The AH-64 Apaches have flown 4.6 million flight hours, including more than one million flight hours in combat.

The remanufactured aircraft will be delivered in early 2020.

The AH-64 Apache is the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter and is used by the US Army. UU. And an increasing number of international defense forces. Boeing has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches to customers around the world since the plane went into production. Boeing's global customers for Apache include Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The U.S. Army Apache fleet UU. It has accumulated (as of July 2016) more than 4.2 million flight hours since the first AH-64A was delivered to the US military. UU. In January 1984