BM Brown's Ammika Harris has a classy response to Troll criticizing Son Aeko's look

It all started after the Instagram model shared on the platform to share photos an image of the little bundle of joy while wishing his followers a Merry Christmas.

Ammika Harris You are not here to read negative comments about your baby Aeko Catori Brown. The Instagram model has recently responded to a person who criticized the small package of the appearance of joy and said it is not cute.

It all started after Ammika posted on her Instagram account a Christmas greeting along with a new photo of Aeko. "MERRY CHRISTMAS," he wrote, followed by a Christmas tree emoji and many red heart emojis. While most of his followers greeted him, a person decided to bring some negativity and attacked his son with Chris Brown.

The user said in the comments section: "Try again … He doesn't look like him …" Comparing him to the singer's daughter, Royalty, the person continued: "Royalty is his daughter and is special and beautiful from the principle … He is fair and an Asian boy nothing more … I love babies and may God forgive me but he is not so cute. "

Without letting some strangers ruin his Christmas, Ammika simply replied: "God bless your heart."

Ammika gave birth to her and Chris's son, Aeko, in November. After hinting at the baby's arrival in a series of Instagram posts, the hit creator "Beautiful People" and her baby finally showed their son's face earlier this month. They also shared Ammika's photos of her maternity session, revealing her belly for the first time. "Aeko, did you know you lived in my belly?" The mother of one of them captioned a click that showed her wearing a bright pajamas and adorned with jewels.

Last week, she talked about her own postpartum when one of her followers praised her and called the model her inspiration to lose weight. In response to the user, Ammika said: "Give it time, love! I still have a small belly and far from where I want my body to be."