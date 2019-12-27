Billie Lourd sings tribute to Mom Carrie on the anniversary of her death

Three years later Carrie fisherpremature death, his strength is still alive in his daughter, Billie lourd.
The last icon died on December 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. "She was loved by the world and we will miss her very much," the family spokesman said in a statement issued on behalf of Billie. "Our whole family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
On Friday, the anniversary of the actress's death, her famous daughter took Instagram with a powerful musical tribute to her beloved mother when performing "Angel from Montgomery."
"TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt," subtitled the video. "You will lose someone without whom you cannot live and your heart will be severely broken, and the bad news is that you will never completely overcome the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that is not seal again. And you pass. It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly, it still hurts when it's cold, but you learn to dance with lameness. – Anne Lamott ".
This week was particularly heartbreaking for Lourd three years ago, as he not only lost his mother, but also his grandmother. Debbie Reynolds, who died at 84 the day after Carrie's death.
"She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words she said this morning," son Todd fisher He told E! News of the time.
Lourd reflected on facing the holidays after the loss of his loved ones, writing to fans at Christmas: "Happy holidays! (But also sad / emotional / strange / stressful holidays!) Sending my love to all who have lost to someone they loved and missing them a little more today. See you. "
The actress advised: "It's okay if not everything is cheerful and bright. It can be a mixture of everything. And it's all good. Feel all the feelings: the good and the not so good. Eat something delicious that they used to love. Put a of his favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry for them. Call one of their friends you haven't talked to in a long time. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don't cry silently. You're not alone. "
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.