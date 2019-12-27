Beyonce fans are enraged after Khia says the singer is "getting awfully old"

Instagram

This is not the first time Khia has awakened drama due to her statement when a fight began with the star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; NeNe Leakes for cheating accusations in September.

Everyone should have known by now that no one should have played with Beyonce Knowles& # 39; fans. However, it seems that the popular blogger Khia does not receive the memo as it successfully upsets Beyhives for a particular comment on her podcast.

In the episode that Khia released on Christmas Eve, he claimed that the popular 38-year-old singer was "aging terribly like her mother," Tina Knowles. In addition, he said, "[Beyonce] has that Creole coming out of her, that Jasmine Guy, that white woman coming out of her, because she is aging terribly."

As expected, Beyhives did not take long to follow Khia on the Internet. "So Khia a ** was talking about Beyonce. Girllllllll," a fan tweeted. "Chile … Khia drags @Beyonce & # 39; is getting older like her mom & # 39;", and someone else adds: "Khia can't even pay her phone bill."

"Khia said Beyonce was getting old & # 39; Turblee & # 39; and I can't stop laughing LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO", wrote another. Disagreeing with the blogger, a fan said: "Beyonce looks good though …" before calling Khia "an enemy."

This is not the first time that the rapper, born Katrina Laverne Taylor, shakes the drama because of her statement. Before this, she started a beef with "The true housewives of Atlanta"star NeNe leaks while accusing her of cheating on her husband Gregg with an old white.

"NeNe, you are accused of being a loose moose," Khia said in a video in September, before adding that he had photos of Bravo's personality cheating on Gregg with an older white man. "She thinks she is a white woman, she wanted to date an old white man," he continued.

Khia went on to say that NeNe's supposed new man was somehow associated with his former "RHOA" co-star. Kim Zolciak. However, he did not give specific details on how Kim and the alleged secondary type are known.

Later in the video, Khia continued to criticize NeNe for allegedly cheating Gregg. "Gregg was your number one customer when you danced on that pole," he said, referring to the fact that the couple met when NeNe worked as a stripper 20 years ago. "Gregg left his family and his children for you [Nene], it makes no sense to try to leave Gregg."