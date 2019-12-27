Ben Stokes says he felt & # 39; amazing & # 39; take England to the victory of Ashes in Headingley | Cricket News

















Ben Stokes says he felt & # 39; amazing & # 39; hit the winning races at Headingley and lead England to a famous victory

Ben Stokes says that the feeling of hitting the winning races at Headingley was "incredible," and that his remarkable entries in Ashes showed how he developed as a cricket player.

Stokes surely produced the best test stroke of an Englishman with his undefeated 135 of 219 deliveries leading his team to a victory of a wicket over Australia after scoring all but one of the races in an uninterrupted association of 76 with the last man Jack Leach in Leeds.

The all-terrain finally cut Pat Cummins by four to complete a barely credible win, just over a month after he helped England to an exciting World Cup victory over New Zealand in Lord & # 39; s.

Speaking at our special Christmas show, Stokes Summer, what can you see on demand now, the 28-year-old argued about hitting the decisive limit and how he drew his tickets.

"Hitting that ball and knowing it was in the gap, four and we had done it was just (wow). I can still imagine it now," Stokes said. Sky sports& # 39; Ian Ward.

"I don't think I have shown much emotion throughout all the entrances, but in the end everything came to light. I also remember squatting on the floor after taking off my helmet and looking at Leachy as & # 39; you are my hero! & # 39; Leaving that field at the end was something incredible.

"I had to assimilate everything and I will never forget it. Everyone was laughing. Rooty (Joe Root) was the most serious. He grabbed me and whispered in my ear to assimilate everything and appreciate it.

"I missed some of the celebrations with the team and the crowd at the World Cup, since the media wanted to talk to me, so I didn't want to do it again. I wanted my first moment to be with the boys."

"Facing Cummins throughout the series was like a torment. It was in the money of each ball of each spell at 90 mph. It was probably the worst ball he threw in all the series. (But) Australia was very kind in defeat. They all praised me and Leachy and what we managed to do.

It was not blatantly wild, but when you get to a game as tight as that, you never know what it is to be a captain in that situation in terms of you still have a criticism and think & # 39; well, I could also use it, give it a back, you never know & # 39 ;. It simply demonstrates how vital the reviews are and that they should not be taken lightly. Stokes on Australia's failed review for Leach out lbw

Stokes had taken 152 balls to reach his half-century, but then accelerated with Leach in the fold, even with an impressive reverse sweep of six Nathan Lyon spinners and consecutive highs by sailor Josh Hazlewood while England achieved its greatest achievement. The chase race test was shot by 67 in his first innings at Headingley.

When Wardy asked him how he had completed such an extraordinary achievement, Stokes said: "Being out there in the middle and being able to do something about it is easier than being in the locker room and I had a thinking process of how I was going to do it.

"Four or five years ago, I could have done it, but I wouldn't have thought about that at all. It would have been & # 39; try to hit every ball for four or six and if it comes out great and if it doesn't do it then we shouldn't have done it anyway. " Now I have a process with everything I try to do in the fold and a better understanding of what to do.

"I always felt that Lyon was the main threat in terms of getting me out of conventional way due to the precision with which he played during all the innings and with the fact that he turned away from me, so I was happy to take everything I could and Avoid all your good balls, and threw them many!

"It wasn't until Leachy left where he was like & # 39; right, I'm going to have to literally go from plan A to plan Z with the click of a finger & # 39; it wasn't about trying to hit each ball for four or six, since each person was back at the limit and it took me a while to change gears.

"I had played a certain way for such a long period that I didn't feel that I could go directly to batting mode. I was getting it right, switching between the ways of playing. When I thought I saw it a little easier it was when I started playing some more punches. big ".

In the reverse sweep of six, Stokes added: "People have said that one-day cricket and T20 cricket have ruined the test cricket, but they would not have been able to play those tickets if they had not played T20 cricket or one-cricket. day. I practice shooting a lot and I was confident in executing it. "

Stokes found a good ally in Leach after England, chasing 359 to win, had fallen from 245-4 to 286-9, although there was a frantic moment with two to win when the tailender should have run out of nothing, just so that Lyon Somehow miss the opportunity at the end of the non-forward.

I thought we couldn't lose, we are still in this series of Ashes, even if I go out, but I still had to try to get another race and win the game. I remember the crowd was ballistic. We were both focused on the situation and we didn't let it affect us emotionally until we reached the winning races. It continues when the scores had been tied by Leach's single

Australia also crushed its review in search of Leach lbw, a decision that would prove costly with Lyon then sticking Stokes in the leg with a ball that was prepared to hit the stumps before referee Joel Wilson rejected the appeal.

"When Lyon lost the ball, I gave Leachy the dirtiest look thinking & # 39; what the hell are you doing on this side of the wicket? & # 39; Leachy doesn't like to talk about it, I hate the memory, I think !

"With the pressure on, Lyon, who is a very good fielder, turned a bit of fielding into a hard field. I remember seeing the ball drop and thinking & # 39; I can't believe that has happened & # 39 ;.

"Leachy was great. Although he is a number 11, he works hard on his batting and is a lot on the net, not only getting knockdowns and hedging blows. He will have a defense, a clip on his legs. He tries to hit as Three (Marcus Trescothick). "

There was no pressure on us to stop him in a certain period of time; if we had to take it until the fifth day, we would be more than prepared to do it. I thought we were the favorites to chase him, since it was not a lot of races for the remaining wickets, it was just the pressure of hitting last in a test match that is much harder than the first, second or third entry. . Feed your feelings before the fourth day

Stokes struggled to watch while Leach was on strike, but says it was only because he felt helpless and not due to lack of faith in his partner.

"It wasn't because of a feeling of & # 39; Leachy can't do it & # 39; it was just that at the end of the non-front I couldn't do anything. I could say everything I wanted but I literally couldn't do it. That was why it was like that.

"I remember thinking & # 39; if someone is going out, I hope it's me & # 39; because Leachy would feel that he was the one who disappointed the team in that situation. Obviously it wouldn't be that because it's not his job to do but he would have been devastated ".

