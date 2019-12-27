Ben Stokes among England cricketers on the New Year Honors List | Cricket News

The list also has a large contingent of women athletes and administrators.





Ben Stokes played a crucial role in the success of the England Cricket World Cup

Ben Stokes is one of the winners of the England Cricket World Cup that has been recognized on a list of New Year's Honors that also includes some pioneer figures in women's sport.

Stokes and his teammates Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler received all titles for cricket services, as did the successful coach Trevor Bayliss.

There were also honors for the women's soccer director of the Sue Campbell Football Association, the double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, the captain of the Solheim Cup Catriona Matthew and the England and Manchester City footballer, Jill Scott.

World Cup Heroes honored

England's victory in the Cricket World Cup was one of the best moments of the sporting year and Captain Morgan, who was the author of a master's day in the rebirth of the team after a bad performance in the 2015 World Cup , has been honored with a CBE.

Stokes receives an OBE after an incredible summer that saw him win the prize to the game player in the World Cup final and then play one of the best tickets in the history of the Test, as England beat Australia in the third Ash Test in Headingley.

Eoin Morgan captained England to a memorable World Cup success last summer

Bayliss, the Australian coach who helped Morgan revolutionize England's white ball cricket during his four years at work, takes an OBE.

Buttler becomes an MBE, after completing the exhaustion that ensured the glory of the World Cup, and test captain Root, who was England's top scorer in the tournament, receives the same award.

In another part of the sport, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd received the knighthood, while Colin Graves, president of the England and Wales Cricket Board since 2015 and former Yorkshire chief executive, received a CBE.

Alan Knott, considered one of the best wicketkeepers in the game, can now add an MBE to his record of 95 test limits and 1,211 first-class layoffs.

Sue Campbell becomes a Lady

The pioneers in women's sports have also been recognized in the list of Honors, with Campbell as Lady.

Campbell, who became a baroness in 2008 in recognition of a successful period presiding over UK Sport, said: "These things are an immense privilege, but they are also something you accept on behalf of many other people who make your work possible."

Taekwondo star Jade Jones enjoyed another excellent year and received an OBE on the Honors List

"I feel very grateful and it is a reflection of the hard work that many people have put into women's football and in general my life in sports."

Jones, who received an MBE in 2013 following his initial Olympic triumph, was promoted to OBE in recognition of another stellar year at the peak of his sport.

Having retained his Olympic title in Rio in 2016, Jones claimed an elusive first world title in Manchester in May and will aim for a third consecutive Olympic crown in Tokyo next year.

Matthew also receives the OBE after captaining to Europe for an exciting Solheim Cup victory over the United States.

Matthew, who received the MBE in 2010 after winning the British Women's Open, will try to become the first winning captain of the European Solheim Cup in Ohio in 2021.

There is also an OBE for Rosemary Mayglothling, who served as technical director at British Rowing between 2001 and 2016 and oversaw a great success.

Jill Scott applauds the crowd after the friendly England-Germany in November

Scott's MBE comes to the end of a year in which he helped lead England to the semifinals of the Women's World Cup, where they lost to the eventual winners of the United States.

Broadcaster and former gymnast Gabby Logan, Olympic bronze medalist Kelly Sotherton and Laura Massaro, the former squash world champion who announced her retirement in 2019, also receive MBE.

Netball stars receive MBE

England's solid performance in this year's Netball World Cup is also recognized with MBE for team captain Serena Guthrie and scorer Joanna Harten.

British Gymnastics executive director Jane Allen, who has overseen the emergence of a new generation of female talents, including world medal-winning sisters Ellie and Becky Downie, also receives the MBE.

The Clan Des Obeaux, trained by Paul Nicholls, won the persecution of King George VI in Kempton on boxing day

Allen said: "I accept this award on behalf of everyone at British Gymnastics who have been involved in the growth and development of recreational gymnastics, as well as the fantastic achievements of our athletes on the world stage."

There is also an MBE for Lizzie Jones, who founded the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund in memory of her husband, who died of an undiagnosed heart condition during a rugby league game.

Two of the most important names in horse racing, coaches Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson, have been awarded OBE.

Nicholls has been coach of jumping racing champions 11 times, while Henderson has accomplished the same feat five times.

Former Northern Ireland soccer captain Aaron Hughes, who won 112 games with his country, received an MBE.