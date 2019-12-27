Bellator MMA 237: Michael Venom Page returns to Japan | MMA news

The British page Michael & # 39; Venom & # 39; returns to Japan to fight UFC veteran Shinsho Anzai while Quinton & # 39; Rampage & # 39; Jackson heads Bellator MMA 237.

The striking prodigy of Kickboxing & # 39; Venom & # 39; London (16-1) faces the Shinsho Anzai of Saitama himself (11-3), which aims to defend his local territory at a weight of 173 pounds. contract weight combat.

The headline fight sees the legends Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) and & # 39; Rampage & # 39; Jackson (38-13) in a long-awaited heavyweight showdown.

The co-headliner attraction will see three times Bellator's former lightweight champion Michael Chandler (19-5) face Sidney Outlaw (14-3), who is looking for his tenth consecutive victory, at 160 pounds. weight matching by contract.

Principal card

Heavyweight main event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) vs Quinton & # 39; Rampage & # 39; Jackson (38-13)

£ 160 Co-Main Weight Contract Event: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs Sidney Outlaw (14-3)

173 pounds Combat of the main contract weight card: Michael & # 39; Venom & # 39; (16-1) vs Shinsho Anzai (11-3)

Combat of the main welterweight card: Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC) vs K-Taro Nakamura (35-10-2, 1 NC)

Fight of the main flyweight card: Ilara Joanne (9-4) vs Kana Watanabe (8-0-1)

Light combat of the main card: Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs Daron Cruickshank (22-12, 1 NC)