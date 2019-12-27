Before 90 days Geoffrey Paschel allegedly kidnapped and hit his ex !!

TMC's 90 Day Fiance shows have had many controversial cast members, some with criminal records, drug abuse and others with secret families.
Now MTO News has learned that the Before the 90 Days Season 4 star, Geoffrey Paschel, is among that group.
He says Geoffrey has an extensive criminal record. His ex-girlfriend filed an order of protection against him in June 2020, after she claims that Geoffrey brutally attacked her home.
Geoffrey was arrested and is scheduled to be prosecuted in January on charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
This is what the bride said in the Order of Protection, courtesy of the Starcasm website:
When I returned home, I was attacked by Geoffrey Paschel. He repeatedly banged / banged my head against the wooden floors of my house. He dragged me through the house by the hair and continued to throw my body against the walls and furniture. (I know from the blood on my walls, furniture, etc. Also, the sofa turned over and the kitchen table moved several feet.) I yelled at him to stop several times. This continued for approximately 30 minutes.
My nose dripped blood in my mouth, so it made me wash my face with the lights off and blow my nose. He threw the toilet paper down the toilet when I finished. He then ordered me to get into my bed, which I did to stop any further abuse.
He got on my phone and started deleting all contacts (text messages, emails, voice messages, photos) between us. He spent about 2 hours on my phone while I lay beside him pretending to sleep. He pulled out the screen on the front of the phone and deactivated it so that he could not call / send text messages to anyone, then placed it on the nightstand. It also synchronized my iCloud with your MacBook.
When he finished checking my phone, he tried to hug me and apologize. I told him not to touch me and quickly jumped out of bed and ran out the front door to my neighbor's house. I rang the bell and asked him to call 9-1-1, which he did immediately …