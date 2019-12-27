Before 90 days Geoffrey Paschel allegedly kidnapped and hit his ex !!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

TMC's 90 Day Fiance shows have had many controversial cast members, some with criminal records, drug abuse and others with secret families.

Now MTO News has learned that the Before the 90 Days Season 4 star, Geoffrey Paschel, is among that group.

He says Geoffrey has an extensive criminal record. His ex-girlfriend filed an order of protection against him in June 2020, after she claims that Geoffrey brutally attacked her home.

Recent Articles

©