Awesome global citizen in Wayward Lad | Racing news





Global Citizen wins the Wayward Lad

Global Citizen gave coach Ben Pauling a much-needed boost with a success in the game in the chase Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices & # 39; Chase in Kempton.

After beating only one home in his debut at Carlisle in October, the seven-year-old boy returned to something close to his best level to get the third second-grade victory of his career.

Faced with a series of challengers in the last two obstacles, the 8-1 shot left the front a lot to defeat Rouge Vif by a length and a half.

Pauling said: "If he hadn't won today, he probably would have returned for the Hurdle Champion, that's why we threw him to the bottom of the field that he wouldn't necessarily love. He's good cool, so maybe he won't see him until spring.

"He has so many gears, it makes it very difficult to agree with him. Everyone was queuing behind him, but getting to him is one thing, passing is another.

"He showed guts there. When he's right, he's brave as hell. He's a brave boy, but he jumped brightly.

"At that time, I was probably a bit more disappointed (with Carlisle) than a week later, since not everything was working well."

"I knew how good it was, since I had 160 points at one point above the obstacles. I thought if I could emulate that shape, it would be a good horse for Arkle or Aintree. It has to be one of the best in the British (for the Arkle) ".

The Bourton-on-the-Water driver expects victory for Global Citizen, which was cut 16-1 for the Arkle by Paddy Power, is a sign of what will come for the rest of the yard campaign, after enduring a disappointing first half of the season

He added: "It has been enormously frustrating. It has been disappointing for the patio, for the owners and for everyone, as there have not been many mistakes."

"But now they've turned the corner because of the way things look and we hope we can continue for the rest of the season."

"It has been difficult, but we have many nice horses and we hope to start."

Harry Whittington believes that a recent wind operation had the desired effect in second place, Rouge Vif, and designated the Kingmaker Novice Hunt in Warwick in February as a potential target.

He said: "That was a much better race. We made a slight adjustment of his wind and that probably helped him. More positive tactics helped today, but he will be a better horse on better ground."

"He really didn't get off the ground during the first and third, but once he got on the pace, his jump was much better."

"We could follow a small chase of rookies next, although we also had the Kingmaker in mind. Gavin (Sheehan) believes he will be two and a half miles later."