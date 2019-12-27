Avangard: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles with nuclear capability | News

%MINIFYHTML3cfbcf7d3f15a2583402cacf00e0f8089% %MINIFYHTML3cfbcf7d3f15a2583402cacf00e0f80810%

The Russian defense minister informed President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental reach came into operation on Friday after years of testing.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin that the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic sliding vehicle entered combat service, the Defense Ministry said.

The army has said that the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound.

"I congratulate you on this historic event for the military and the entire nation," Shoigu said during a conference call with senior military officials.

The head of the Strategic Missile Forces, General Sergei Karakayev, said during the call that the Avangard was put into service with a unit in the Orenburg region in the southern Ural Mountains.

Putin presented the Avangard among other possible weapons systems in his speech on the state of the nation in March 2018, and noted that his ability to make abrupt maneuvers on his way to a target will make missile defense useless.

"It targets the target like a meteorite, like a fireball," he said then.

Putin described the creation of Avangard as a technological advance comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite.

The Russian leader said Avangard is designed with new composite materials to withstand temperatures up to 2,000 Celsius (3,632 Fahrenheit) as a result of a flight through the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds.

The new Russian weapon and a similar system developed by China have worried the United States, which has reflected on defense strategies.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, second left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, third left, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General Valery Gerasimov, fourth left, visit the Center of National Defense Management in Moscow, Russia in December 2018 (Michael Klimentyev / Kremlin Pool / Sputnik / EPA)

Putin has accused Russia of developing Avangard and other possible weapons systems due to US efforts to develop a missile defense system that, according to him, could erode Russia's nuclear deterrent.

Moscow has mocked the United States' claims that its missile shield is not intended to counter Russia's missile stockpiles.

Earlier this week, Putin emphasized that Russia is the only country armed with hypersonic weapons. He noted that, for the first time in history, Russia now leads the world in the development of a completely new class of weapons, unlike the past when it was catching up with the United States.

In December 2018, the Avangard was launched from the Dombarovskiy missile base in the southern Urals and successfully achieved a practice target at the Kura shooting range in Kamchatka, 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away.

Russian media reports indicated that the Avangard will first be mounted on RS-18B intercontinental ballistic missiles built by the Soviets, whose code name is SS-19 by NATO.

It is expected to fit the possible Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile after it goes into operation.

The Defense Ministry said last month that it demonstrated the Avangard to a team of US inspectors as part of the transparency measures under the New Start nuclear weapons treaty with the United States.

The United States has reflected on new defense strategies to counter Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons.

US officials have talked about putting a layer of sensors in space to more quickly detect enemy missiles, particularly hypersonic weapons. The administration also plans to study the idea of ​​basing interceptors in space, so that the US. UU. They can attack incoming enemy missiles during the first minutes of flight when the booster engines are still on.

The Pentagon has also been working on the development of hypersonic weapons in recent years, and defense secretary Mark Esper said in August that he believes "it is probably a matter of a couple of years,quot; before the United States has one.

He has called it a priority as the army works to develop new long-range fire capabilities.