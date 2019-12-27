Atlanta Falcons will retain Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff for the 2020 season | NFL news





The Atlanta Falcons maintain faith in Dan Quinn (L) and Thomas Dimitroff (R)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will return in their respective roles for the 2020 season, the team announced Friday.

Both Quinn and Dimitroff will inform the president and CEO of the Falcons, Rich McKay, and owner Arthur Blank will maintain supervision of football operations.

"In the last two seasons, our results in the field have not met our standard or the expectations of our fans," Blank said in a statement.

"I understand the disappointment and frustration of our fans because I have also felt everything. That said, our focus should be on giving our franchise the best chance to win next year and beyond. I have long since believed that continuity in the Leadership is very important in all our businesses and the football team is no different in that regard.

"After weighing several factors, including the statistical change of our team and the focus and effort of our players in the second half of the season, I feel the decision to retain Thomas and Dan, with Rich providing close daily supervision of the football operation, will provide the most timely route for the Atlanta Falcons to return to the race in 2020 and beyond. "

Quinn has a professional record of 42-37 in five seasons, but is 23-24 since the defeat of Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots.

McKay said that Quinn's will to self-assess after the start of the 1-7 team this season is what pushed the proverbial ball in his favor.

"There are not many boys who could have entered the room as a soccer coach this year, in a 1-7, and reset the tone. Literally, reset the tone," McKay said on the team's official website.

"He took some responsibility for why we were at 1-7 on himself, beyond pointing at the players and saying: & # 39; It's you & # 39;. He turned the mirror to himself."

The Falcons have posted a 5-2 record since that stretch before the end of Sunday's season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta also announced that Raheem Morris would be named effective defensive coordinator at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Morris, the former Buccaneers coach, was initially the Falcons catcher coach before being dragged to the other side of the ball to work with high school.