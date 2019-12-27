At least 9 dead in plane crash in Kazakhstan

The cause was not immediately known. The photographs taken by the Kazakh media showed the fuselage of the shattered passenger plane amidst the debris of a building.

Almaty, in southeastern Kazakhstan, near the mountainous border with Kyrgyzstan, is the largest city in the country of Central Asia.

Kazakh authorities have stopped flights of the Dutch-made Fokker 100, news agencies reported, citing the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

On Twitter, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan expressed his condolences to the victims and said a government commission headed by the country's prime minister, Askar Mamin, would investigate the accident.

"All the guilty will be punished severely according to the law," said Mr. Tokayev. said.

Production of the Fokker 100 ceased in 1997, after its Dutch manufacturer declared bankruptcy in 1996. Although many airlines have withdrawn the plane, more than 100 are still active, mainly in Australia and Iran.