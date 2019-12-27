Asian markets advance as more records fall on Wall Street

Asian markets advance as more records fall on Wall StreetBy Bradley LambDecember 27, 2019BusinessShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Asian markets mostly gained in early trading Friday, after yet more record highs on Wall Street. Japans Nikkei NIK, -0.36% was about flat, while Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index HSI, +1.30% gained 1.2%. The Shanghai Composite SHCOMP, -0.08% advanced… %%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Canadian singer Kelly Fraser dies at 26 Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 27, 2019 0 Canadian singer Kelly Fraser has died. She was 26 years old.Winnipeg's free press reported the death of the Inuit singer-songwriter on Thursday. The cause... Read moreSharon Osbourne was criticized for forcing the assistant to save the art of Burning House and then fired him Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 27, 2019 0 BBCThe Osbournes matriarch is criticized after saying in a television interview that she fired an employee after forcing him to recover his paintings from... Read moreAntonio Brown: NFL free agent receives New Orleans Saints training | NFL news Sports Lisa Witt - December 27, 2019 0 Read moreThe highlights of a year of travel in Canada Latest News Matilda Coleman - December 27, 2019 0 While it is not about vacation travel, one of the great privileges of my job is to regularly visit several parts of Canada. Often,... Read moreVernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada are imperative in exposing England's family weaknesses | Cricket News Sports Lisa Witt - December 27, 2019 0 Read more