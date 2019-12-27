Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta praises Mesut Ozil's "incredible,quot; attitude | Soccer news





Mesut Ozil was replaced in Bournemouth by Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta without any complaint

Mikel Arteta says that Mesut Ozil is ready to seize the opportunity for a new start in Arsenal after being impressed by the "incredible,quot; attitude of the player.

Ozil has endured a frustrating season so far and has become a peripheral figure under former Gunners chief Unai Emery.

The 31-year-old, who has often been criticized for his languid style, was also set aside for Freddie Ljungberg's last game as interim manager at Everton after reacting angrily when he was replaced in the 3-0 loss to Manchester City

He returned to the 11th Arsenal headline for the managerial debut of the new head coach Arteta and showed glimpses of his best creativity in the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

The city's former assistant coach, Arteta, who was on the opposition bench on December 15 when Ozil kicked his gloves when he was replaced, has been encouraged by the mentality of the German World Cup winner.

"To be fair, his attitude in training since the day I entered the building has been incredible, and I have seen this," said Arteta.

"I said I was going to give everyone a clean slate and that it was also fair to give it to him."

"When we did the game preparation and we were watching the opponents, and where we could hurt them, we thought he could be a key point. And we prepared the game like that, with him."

"He responded, did what he had to do and we could have put two or three goals because of him on the net."

Ozil really enjoyed the ball at Vitality Stadium on boxing day when Arsenal dominated possession and made 17 goal attempts.

He was replaced without protest 15 minutes after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had canceled Dan Gosling's first game to beat the 11th Gunners a deserved point.

Ozil later expressed support for his new manager's methods, finishing a tweet with the words "Let's trust the process."