Antonio Brown visits the saints

Antonio Brown visited with the New Orleans Saints on Friday while seeking to resurrect his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Brown was working for the Saints. Brown posted an image of his free agent exemption from the club on Instagram. The post was deleted later.

Brown has been without a team since he was released by the New England Patriots in September amid accusations of sexual assault and rape.

It was changed from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in March after a tumultuous 2018 campaign. However, it never downplayed the Raiders; Oakland granted his release on September 7 after a series of controversies. Brown agreed to join the Patriots later that day.

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only appearance for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.

Seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First All-Pro team hopes his visit to New Orleans will allow him to return to the field with a Super Bowl contender. New Orleans (12-3) has already won the NFC South and can still gain the seed and field advantage of the NFC throughout the playoffs.

However, if you sign with the Saints, you are expected to be included in the Commissioner's Exemption List, which would prevent you from returning to the field until an investigation into the charges against you is completed.