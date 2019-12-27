Antonio Brown: NFL free agent receives New Orleans Saints training | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML93473335e43c873f94846297f3051c1b9% %MINIFYHTML93473335e43c873f94846297f3051c1b10%





Free agent Antonio Brown's open receiver may be returning to the NFL

%MINIFYHTML93473335e43c873f94846297f3051c1b11% %MINIFYHTML93473335e43c873f94846297f3051c1b12%

Open receiver Antonio Brown is testing with the New Orleans Saints before a possible return to the NFL.

Brown posted a photo Friday morning of a test exemption for the New Orleans Saints with the "back to business,quot; message on his personal Instagram account.

ESPNAdam Schefter first reported the news and since then several media have confirmed that Brown is in New Orleans, where the Saints are "doing their due diligence."

Brown played only one game for the New England Patriots

The 31-year-old has been out of the league since September after his release by the New England Patriots after a lawsuit citing allegations of sexual abuse was filed, which Brown denies. The league has spoken with Brown as part of its investigation into these allegations, but so far there has been no disciplinary action.

While seven times Pro-Bowler is not currently on the Commissioner's Waiver list, the NFL stated earlier this season that: "If signed by a club, such placement may be appropriate at any time, depending on the state of the investigation ". That means Brown won't see the field until the matter is resolved.

Brown, who spent his first nine seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a highly publicized campaign in 2019 that included only one soccer game. After signing with the Oakland Raiders in March, the veteran in battle did not arrive at Week 1 with the team.

7:33 Highlights of the New Orleans Saints clash with the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the NFL Highlights of the New Orleans Saints clash with the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the NFL

The Patriots signed it after the Raiders granted him a release, but Brown played only one game with the current Super Bowl champions in Week 2 before he was released after accusations of abuse.

In 10 NFL seasons, Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

Schefter also reported Friday that along with Brown, the Saints are working on a group of players that includes former Washington Redskins player Maurice Harris, as head coach Sean Payton is willing to compile an updated list of receivers for playoffs

The NFL season concludes this Sunday with three live games in Sky Sports Action starting at 5 p.m.

Tune in to see Patriots in Dolphins (6pm), Eagles at Giants (9.25pm) and 49ers in Seahawks (1.20am).