Antonio Brown allegedly working for the New Orleans Saints

# Roommates, Antonio Brown has had a pretty hectic 2019. After finding himself without a team, the current free agent spent the second half of the year fighting his baby and working on an aspiring rap race. Now, after begging to be allowed to return to the league, it seems he could get his wish, since he is reportedly working for the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that revealed that the New Orleans Saints organized a training with the troubled free agent receiver Antonio Brown. Coach Sean Payton acknowledged the training to the media, but made it clear that at this time there is no guarantee that Antonio will be signed by the team.

Payton had this to say about Antonio's training:

"We are doing our homework. There would be a series of players that we have signed or selected in recent years, some that have worked, some that have not. The process is something we take seriously and is important in relation to the composition of the team." .

He also said the Saints would need to get clarity from the NFL about Antonio's status to be eligible to play in the postseason if the Saints signed it.

"That is the information we have to get from the league if we go that way," Payton said. "And we still don't have that."

For a review on the problems that have led him not to play in the NFL, here it is. Antonio is being investigated by the NFL under his personal conduct policy after his former coach, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him on multiple occasions. Antonio is also accused of inappropriate sexual behavior at home by an artist who worked at the residence in 2017.

He denied all accusations and even met with the NFL for eight hours in November while in Florida as part of the investigation. As of now, the NFL has not concluded its investigation. Meanwhile, Antonio could still face additional discipline imposed by the league.

