Anthony Joshua distrusts the threat posed by the & # 39; new & # 39; Tyson Fury | Boxing News

















1:14



Anthony Joshua says he would be happy to train with Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua says he would be happy to train with Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua believes that the recent decisions of Tyson Fury in his career have shown his & # 39; new & # 39; firm determination to recover a world heavyweight title in 2020.

Joshua began his second period as a unified title holder after a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, with Fury hoping to join him as world champion in a second fight against Deontay Wilder.

The American Sugarhill Steward has replaced Ben Davison as coach of Wilder-Fury 2, which is expected to take place in February after the British relocated his career in the US. UU.

4:15 Joshua looks back on a year full of events after recovering his world titles Joshua looks back on a year full of events after recovering his world titles

And Joshua told Sky Sports: "Fury has taken some relatively soft fights to regain his confidence and will start the new year as a new man with a new team and a new mindset."

"He must feel something inside him that is new, and wants to be the new heavyweight champion."

"He can beat Wilder as long as he follows his game plan for the 12 rounds."

Joshua has backed Fury to dethrone Wilder, even offered to help him in his preparations by becoming a combat partner.

But Wilder showed his explosive power in the first encounter with Fury, rescuing a tie with two demolitions, and more recently knocked out Luis Ortiz while following the scoring tables.

💣 Ortiz by Wilder KO 💣 As the year comes to an end, we take a look at some of the best knockouts we've seen at Sky Sports in 2019. Is this Deontay Wilder KO your favorite? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/zSjnylIm6m – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 26, 2019

"Wilder has shown that you can't blink a second with him, because only one hit is needed," Joshua said.

"A good fighter, who is young, fresh and can follow a game plan, can be victorious by an X amount of rounds (against Wilder).

"Boxing is about hitting and not being hit. Ortiz was hit with a big punch, but Fury is elusive, much bigger, takes out his jab. It's quite difficult to hit. Fury fought Wilder the first time after a long break ".

Joshua is waiting for news about his next fight after receiving the order to fight Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk, his mandatory IBF and WBO challengers.