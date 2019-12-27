Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders shoots his shot with Anna Kendrick, and Twitter plays the wingman

%MINIFYHTML2f4ca6e2bde8f8c2420c91f2a46f45969% %MINIFYHTML2f4ca6e2bde8f8c2420c91f2a46f459610%

New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier is having a good season. He has scored 22 points in 35 games (10 goals, 12 assists) and is on track to finish 2019-20 with 51 points in his career.

So what should a young NHL star do during the league's Christmas holidays? Beauvillier, 22, decided to film his shot by sending a tweet to actress and singer Anna Kendrick. We don't know exactly what Beauvillier received in his stockings this year, but Kendrick's attention may have been at the top of his list.

The tweet quickly became popular on Twitter, and some users decided to offer some help. Several users began responding to Beauvillier's tweet, so he and "Pitch Perfect,quot; Star could see, and exaggerate with some, uh, interesting compliments directed at him.

Hi man, thanks for letting me use your equipment during the fundraiser you kept at the animal shelter to save puppies. Your cup was too big, but other than that, everything worked fine. Thanks again! – Big Heat (@ DanyAllstar15) December 26, 2019

According to several Twitter users, the native of Sorel-Tracy, Que., Has kittens rescued from a hurricane in the Bahamas, he saved a man's life by donating your kidney Y performed open heart surgery. Anyone familiar with "wing crew,quot; to a friend recognizes these tactics.

Even former islanders defender Bruno Gervais participated in the act, raising Beauvillier to an almost mythical state.

Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, you cooked me a 7-course meal and you taught me 8 languages, that was a great day – Bruno Gervais (@ bruno_gervais27) December 26, 2019

Beauvillier made many new fans during the holidays: a New York Rangers fan thanked him for buying him a new computer for Christmas, and it seems, he seems to be a standing citizen. But would any of his fictitious feats matter to Kendrick, who seems to be happily dating British filmmaker Ben Richardson?

The actress finally responded on Friday, thanking Beauvillier for communicating, and all Twitter users in the responses for entertaining her with stories.

These answers have been my entertainment for the past two days. Thank you all for giving me the true stories of this man's heroism. – Anna Kendrick (@ AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019

However, stay tuned for any possible appearance of Kendrick in future Islanders games. It is never too late for a Christmas wish to come true.