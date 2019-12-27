An old menstruation taboo killed her. This time, a man went to jail.

%MINIFYHTML518f50246082a5f41943d8b302ca4f469% %MINIFYHTML518f50246082a5f41943d8b302ca4f4610%

In Nepalese language, chhaupadi means someone who carries an impurity. Women who menstruate are considered contaminated, even toxic, and from the earliest age, people here are taught that any contact with a woman who menstruates will bring bad luck.

An oppressive tradition has evolved around this taboo, including the construction of a separate cabin for menstruating women to retire at night and then sleep. Some of the spaces are as small as a closet, walls made of mud or rock, basically menstruation foxes. . Every year, at least one woman, usually more, and often young, dies in such a small space due to smoke inhalation, a snake bite or exposure to cold.

On December 2, it happened again.

Shortly after dawn, according to police officers, relatives of Parbati Budha, 21, felt something was wrong. Ms. Budha, who lived in a mountain village about two days drive from the capital, Kathmandu, used to get up early. She was known in the village as a determined worker who was quite intelligent; He graduated from 12th grade, something unusual for the girls in his town.

But this morning, she didn't leave her chhaupadi hut. When her sister-in-law and brother-in-law went to see her, they found her face down on the floor of the shed. Investigators said he had lit a small fire inside the cabin to keep warm during the freezing night and that he died from inhaling too much smoke.

Ms. Budha had married about a year and a half ago and moved with her husband's family, as do most women in rural Nepal. Her husband worked in a sari showroom in neighboring India, and police officers say it was her husband's brother, Chhatra Raut, 25, who pressured Ms. Budha to move to the shed.

The news about Ms. Budha's death spread rapidly, dismaying human rights activists. The activists, including Ms. Kunwar, asked the local police to investigate, but the officers refused. Officers said that no one in the town had complained about the young woman's death and, therefore, there was no case.

But the activists maintained their pressure. And in Kathmandu, the tide has turned against chhaupadi, which has become a shame for those trying to modernize Nepal.