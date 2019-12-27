Amy Schumer remembers vomiting during a & # 39; & # 39; scary 3-hour caesarean section

Amy Schumer It is opening on your pregnancy journey.
the I feel pretty actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed his first son in May, a son named Gene. Now, seven months later, the comedian is opening up about her pregnancy and the birth experience in an interview about Dr. Berlin. Informed Pregnancy podcast In the episode, Schumer talked about the fight against hyperemesis gravidarum, severe nausea and vomiting, during her pregnancy, which left her hospitalized. Schumer also remembered vomiting during the first hour of his caesarean section, shortly before welcoming his son.
Looking back on her pregnancy, Schumer said she started having "pretty fast,quot; symptoms.
"Being out of birth control, since then I discovered that I have endometriosis and adenomyosis, so being out of birth control was very hard for my body, and therefore I had pain, a lot of pain," Schumer shared. "And I was only emotionally depressed for a couple of weeks, and I just took it out on my husband. (Chris) It was great, I mean, with how horrible my pregnancy was, he was basically my house assistant and I had to stay alive. And he handled it very well. "
Schumer continued discussing partner therapy, sharing, "(The psychologist) was also incredibly useful to us. He is on the spectrum, and she is his psychologist who diagnosed him, and he is also our partner's therapist, and he was really very useful during pregnancy. "
Towards the end of her pregnancy, Schumer made the decision to have a C-section.
Schumer, who previously planned to go to a maternity center, explained that he reached a point where he was "very sick,quot; and did not want to take any risks.
"Even through the delivery center there is an operating room and doctors ready … my instincts were like, no. I want to go back to Manhattan," Schumer shared, adding that he returned to the city and a couple of days later. Later he went to Lenox Hill Hospital.
"I was vomiting during the first hour of my caesarean section," Schumer recalled. "It is supposed to take about an hour and a half or something, but mine took more than three hours due to my endometriosis."
While Schumer endured a "brutal,quot; pregnancy and a "really scary,quot; birth experience, he shared on the podcast that his nausea disappeared "immediately,quot; after the birth of his son. He also revealed that Gene is named after Fischer's late mother.
You can hear more about Schumer's pregnancy trip by listening to the previous podcast episode!
