Amy Schumer remembers vomiting during a & # 39; & # 39; scary 3-hour caesarean section

Amy Schumer It is opening on your pregnancy journey.

the I feel pretty actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed his first son in May, a son named Gene. Now, seven months later, the comedian is opening up about her pregnancy and the birth experience in an interview about Dr. Berlin. Informed Pregnancy podcast In the episode, Schumer talked about the fight against hyperemesis gravidarum, severe nausea and vomiting, during her pregnancy, which left her hospitalized. Schumer also remembered vomiting during the first hour of his caesarean section, shortly before welcoming his son.

Looking back on her pregnancy, Schumer said she started having "pretty fast,quot; symptoms.

"Being out of birth control, since then I discovered that I have endometriosis and adenomyosis, so being out of birth control was very hard for my body, and therefore I had pain, a lot of pain," Schumer shared. "And I was only emotionally depressed for a couple of weeks, and I just took it out on my husband. (Chris) It was great, I mean, with how horrible my pregnancy was, he was basically my house assistant and I had to stay alive. And he handled it very well. "