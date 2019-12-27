Allmankind notable winner of Finale Hurdle | Racing news





Allmankind and Harry Skelton win the final obstacle

Allmankind produced a devastating frontal display to land the Coral Finale youth obstacle in Chepstow.

The three-year-old, trained by Dan Skelton, looked like an exciting recruit by winning his first two jump starts, and confirmed that impression with outstanding performance.

As expected, Harry Skelton sent Allmankind to the front, although he did have Nordano as a company until the leader kicked before the turn home.

The chasing group, led by Cerberus, tried to close the gap, but the Irish assailant could not strike.

Allmankind kept the gallop and the favorite 6-5 crossed the line nine distances beyond Cerberus, with Nordano connecting for the third, another nine distances further.

"He was really relaxed looking at him, especially when he climbed the hill when Harry caught him," the winning coach told Sky Sports Racing. "I knew that if Harry asked him to extend, he would do it, and I thought he took a magical walk.

"The horse has a great attitude. He loves to run."

The winning rider said: "I couldn't believe how he picked it up from three of them, not many horses give you that feeling."

"When we climbed the hill, he dropped the bridle a little. When we went down the hill, he took over and I thought, & # 39; they won't catch him now & # 39 ;.

"After three, for a three-year-old boy, picking up like that is pretty good."