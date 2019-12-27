Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is something that many expect. The duo was supposed to work on the movie Inshallah, which also featured Salman Khan. However, the project never managed to go to the floor and was scrapped before it could see the light of day. A few months later, it was announced that Bhansali would lead Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Today, Alia Bhatt turned to social networks and hinted to her followers that the movie has gone to the ground. Alia shared a photo of the vanity van door that had a "Gangubai,quot; sticker written on it. The legend of Alia said: "Look what Santa gave me this year ðÂŸÂ,quot; ½âÂ ¤ï¸Â "

Gangubai is based on the journalist S Hussain Zaidi's book entitled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Gangubai was at the forefront of everything illegal that happened in Kamathipura. Although he earned money by illegal means, he was also a person of good heart with a weakness for women. This movie is scheduled to premiere in September 2020.

