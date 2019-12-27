Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals skips once again the All-Star Game

Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin has chosen to stay out of this year's All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career.

"I have to prepare for the second half of the year," Ovechkin said after his team's 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, by Tom Gulitti from NHL.com. "I have to be healthy and concentrate on different things."

Due to the rules of the NHL, the captain of Capitals will be forced to sit either the last game before the All-Star break or the first return game, but he is not too worried about that.

"The most important thing is not the regular year, it's the playoffs," said Ovechkin.

"You don't want to miss the game, but the rules are the rules," Gulitti's thread continued. "I'm healthy, thank God, and I just made this decision because I have to be in good shape and be ready and well in the playoffs."

Ovechkin was elected captain of the Metropolitan Division and once again thanked fans for voting again, saying: "It's a difficult decision, obviously, to be the captain and miss the All-Star Game, but I have to do my best. and for my team. "

In 2012, Ovechkin skipped the event while serving a suspension and in 2016 he sat down to treat a lower body injury. Last season, he sat down to rest for the playoffs, making the 2020 All-Star Game the second consecutive time he retires.

Now at 34, the star forward has an average of less than one point per game for the first time in three seasons (36 points in 38 games). The consecutive winner of the Rocket Richard trophy currently ranks fourth in goals with 23.