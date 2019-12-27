Alec Baldwin was released from the slander charge of the parking spot dispute

WENN / Joe Alvarez

The former star of & # 39; 30 Rock & # 39; was involved in a lawsuit with Wojciech Cieszkowski, who accused the actor of pushing him and hitting him in New York in November 2018.

A presiding judge Alec BaldwinThe parking dispute case has dismissed a slander charge against the actor.

Baldwin reached an agreement with prosecutors earlier this year (2019) and was only charged with second-degree harassment, and was sentenced to several anger management classes and forced to pay a fine after being accused of pushing and hit Wojciech Cieszkowski after he "stole" his parking space in New York in November (2018).

Cieszkowski also claimed in the claim that it was defamatory when the "30 rocks"Star spoke on television and radio, claiming he thought the man was going to run over his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, during the incident.

However, on Tuesday, December 24, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge David Cohen wrote in a new decision that Baldwin's statements in the media were exaggerations and opinions that do not reach the level of defamation.

"As the defendant (Baldwin) was describing his own opinion on what he saw, there is no defamation action under a theory of slander per se," he wrote. "The words declared by (the) defendant are not words that accuse the plaintiff of a specific crime … They are words of frustration with someone's driving."

The rest of Cieszkowski's lawsuit against Baldwin alleging assault and aggression will continue in court.

Meanwhile, the "Beetlejuice" actor filed his own defamation lawsuit against Cieszkowski in November, claiming he lied when he said Baldwin hit him.