Al Qaeda now in Nigeria – Launch terrorist video! (Graphic)

Al-Qaeda, the most vicious and dangerous Muslim terrorist group in the world, now has a strength in the African nation of Nigeria.

And the terrorists are letting know that they refer to business.

During Christmas, Al-Qaeda leaked a video of Nigeria. The graphic video shows the execution of three men by masked jihadists. Victims say in the introduction that they are all members of the African nation's police. One man is a police sergeant, another is a sergeant of the Nigerian army and the third is a private soldier.

After introducing the men, the jihadists execute them with rifles. The terrorists claim to belong to the Islamic State of the Province of West Africa (ISWAP), a new branch of Al-Qaeda. They spoke in Hausa language.

Executed men were reportedly kidnapped at a false checkpoint in Benisheikh, a village seventy kilometers west of Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria.

Here is the graphic video