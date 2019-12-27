Al Qaeda now in Nigeria – Launch terrorist video! (Graphic)

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Al-Qaeda, the most vicious and dangerous Muslim terrorist group in the world, now has a strength in the African nation of Nigeria.

And the terrorists are letting know that they refer to business.

During Christmas, Al-Qaeda leaked a video of Nigeria. The graphic video shows the execution of three men by masked jihadists. Victims say in the introduction that they are all members of the African nation's police. One man is a police sergeant, another is a sergeant of the Nigerian army and the third is a private soldier.

After introducing the men, the jihadists execute them with rifles. The terrorists claim to belong to the Islamic State of the Province of West Africa (ISWAP), a new branch of Al-Qaeda. They spoke in Hausa language.

Recent Articles

Good Newwz Public Review | filmfare.com

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The holiday season is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than to see a fun artist with his family....
Read more

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is something that many expect. The duo was supposed to work on the...
Read more

LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Karrueche Tran has a hilarious response to pregnancy rumors

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Last year he has seen the pregnancies of many celebrities in the entertainment industry, including Hazel-E of Love and hip-hopDanielle Brooks, as well as...
Read more

FA will investigate after launching missiles during Wolves vs Man City in Molineux | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©