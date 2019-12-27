Africa makes scene: the best contemporary art fairs of 2020 | News

African art has had a very long moment. In the last 10 years, contemporary artists from the continent, from the Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui to the Kenyan artist Wangechi Mutu and the South African photographer Zanele Muholi, have continued to build their names on the international stage.

African artists have performed at major museums and galleries in Europe and the United States, while a growing number of African countries have performed at the prestigious Venice Biennale, including the critically acclaimed debut of Ghana's critics this year.

Meanwhile, the auction houses Sotheby & # 39; s and Bonhams have established their own African departments of contemporary and modern art, indicating that the market is also paying attention.

"As we enter the new decade, I feel we are starting from a stronger foothold," he said. Marwan Zakhem, founder of the 1957 Gallery, in the capital of Ghana, Accra. "The international art scene has awakened to the richness of creativity offered in Africa and the diaspora," Zakhem told Al Jazeera.

"A lot of work has been done in terms of affirming African art as a key component of the flourishing art scene, making it an exciting time to be a part of it."

Indigogo 4 (2018), by Stacey Gillian Abe (Courtesy of Stellenbosch Triennale)

However, the most notable is the growth observed in the continent. By addressing a lack of crippling infrastructure that has previously forced talent to seek opportunities and support elsewhere, major cities are reinforcing their local scenes while establishing themselves as international art destinations.

Art fairs have emerged to seduce collectors, new residences have given creative spaces to develop their trade and museums such as Zeitz MOCAA from Cape Town and the Al Maaden African Museum of Contemporary Art (MACAAL) in Marrakech have opened to show The best of the offer.

"However, there is still much to do," said Zakhem. "I hope that in the next decade more investments will be seen throughout the continent in visual arts: more museums, more projects, more educational support and more events that bring international visitors here."

As the year, and the decade, come to an end, here are four African art events to consider in 2020 and beyond.

Marrakech enters the new decade as the first African Capital of Culture

Thanks to the opening of MACAAL, the 2018 Moroccan inaugural edition of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair and the commercial success of artists such as Hassan Hajjaj, the subject of a recent retrospective at the Maison Europeenne de la Photographie in Paris, Marrakech has become an important raffle for critics and collectors.

As the African Capital of Culture of 2020, the first city to have the designation will undoubtedly increase its efforts to involve both art lovers and shoppers.

Le Reve des Amants by Carolle Benitah is one of the works to be exhibited at 1:54 (Courtesy of Galerie 127)

"In the last five years, Marrakech has achieved an excellent balance in the preservation and construction of its rich cultural stories, while establishing itself as a space for artistic experimentation. Alongside this, there is a growing number of commercial spaces and independent and governmental funds, giving artists more opportunities to support their long-term practices, "said founder 1:54 Touria El Glaoui.

"I grew up in Morocco and my father (Hassan El Glaoui) was a painter who always encouraged us to relate to art stories, so watching the scene grow and flourish has been incredible to witness."

In February, 1:54 will return to the city's luxurious La Mamounia hotel for the third year, with about 20 European and African galleries. At the same time, MACAAL, Muse Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech and other local spaces will organize their own exhibitions, creating a kind of unofficial art week.

The way in which the rest of the year is developed will surely establish the template of how future cities will make use of the designation of Capital of Culture.

Art X Lagos celebrates five years

The birthplace of art begins including Ben Enwonwu, whose Tutu, nicknamed the African Mona Lisa, sold for a record $ 1.6 million in 2018: Victor Ehikhamenor and Njideka Akunyili, Nigeria It is an obvious choice to be home toFirst international art fair in West Africa: Art X Lagos.

Launched in 2016 by businessman Tokini Peterside, Art X Lagos serves as an exhibition, market and classroom space for those looking to immerse themselves in the world of contemporary African art.

Art X Lagos supports emerging artists by showing their work and awarding a prize to a promising promising (Courtesy of Art X Lagos)

It is also notable for prioritizing younger artists over established pioneers through their exhibits and the Access Bank ART X Award, which gives an emerging artist funds, tutorials and an international residence.

"I see how wonderful and massive (Art X Lagos) is becoming and I think it is placing Lagos as a true arts center, what I really love, and a serious one," said Adora Mba, founder of the Afropolitan Collector, a platform art of advice

"I really want to see how big it can get."

Dak & # 39; Art Biennale returns

Of all the main artistic events in Africa, few arouse as much enthusiasm and respect as the Dakar Biennial of Senegal, commonly known as Dak & # 39; Art.

"It always brings together the best of the African artistic community to show brilliant work, engage in important dialogues and, of course, celebrate," said Zakhem of Gallery 1957.

"He always surpasses himself," Mba agreed, for whom Dak & # 39; Art is the best place to discover new talents and new talents. "I don't even know how they continue to produce such incredible art and artists and attract people."

The Dakar Biennial is the preeminent art event of West Africa (File: Carley Petesch / AP Photo)

With the support of the Ministry of Culture and Communication of the country, the fourteenth edition will focus on the theme of I & # 39; Ndaffa / Forger / Out of Fire, a trilingual version of the word "forge,quot; in serrer, French and English.

"This general theme refers to the founding act of African creation, which nurtures the diversity of contemporary African creativity, while projecting new ways of telling and understanding Africa," said art director El Hadji Malick Ndiaye, curator of the Museum of African art Theodore Monod of Dakar. he said in a statement.

"It represents the dynamics and action of creating, recreating and kneading. Therefore, it refers to the forge that is transformed, the deposit from which the raw material comes and the fire it creates."

This year's event will take place from May 28 to June 28.

The wine region of South Africa invites the art world to

Africa may not lead the world in terms of the number of major art events held annually, but there is no shortage of arts professionals seeking to increase the count.

To that end, the Stellenbosch Triennial, conceived by Stellenhosch Outdoor Sculpture Trust, will debut in South Africa in February.

Breaking the convention, the event is more about involving the community than attracting experts from the art world.

Stellenbosch will make his debut at the Triennale, which includes works of art such as Kelvin Haizel (Courtesy of Stellenbosch Triennale)

On their website, organizers say they plan to turn the city into a "public laboratory cured for expressions and creative commitments,quot; where everyone is invited to question our relationship with nature, the limits of technology and the definition of citizenship.

The works will be displayed on sites throughout the historic city, and there will also be opportunities to continue the conversation in workshops and online.