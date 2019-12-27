Actor Kushal Punjabi hanged himself, died at 37

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Lakshya & # 39; He was found dead at home with a suicide note after he allegedly hanged himself only a few hours after sharing a photo of his son on Instagram Story.

Up News Info –

Actor Kushal Punjabi He died at 37, Mumbai police confirmed on Thursday, December 26.

The "Lakshya"The star, which appeared on television and in the movies, was found dead at her home in Pali Hill, Mumbai, Thursday night, with multiple reports claiming that the star was hanged.

According to law enforcement authorities, Punjabi left a note in the place leaving instructions to his family to divide his assets, with half that his parents and sister would share, and the other half would leave it to his son of three years, Kian. His wife Audrey Dolhen It was not mentioned.

The tragic death of the star occurs less than 24 hours after he shared a photo of his son in his Instagram Stories, while his final post on Instagram occurred three days earlier, in which the actor appeared hugging Kian, along with a series of heart emojis in the legend.

<br />

Actor Karanvir Bohra expressed his shock on social networks, writing, remembering his friend as "a boy who lived a full life", while Arjun Bijlani He wrote: "I am surprised to hear that he has left us. May his soul rest in peace."