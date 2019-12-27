Actor Kushal Punjabi dies



The entire film and television industry woke up with the heartbreaking news of the death of actor Kushal Punjabi this morning. Known for his work in movies like Kaal, Lakshya and series like Aasman Se Aage, the actor was only 37 years old. The television actor Karanvir Bohra turned to social networks to deliver the news and shortly afterwards the condolences of other co-actors and industry partners began to arrive. for the family

The cause of death has not been revealed, but reports suggest that the actor committed suicide. Premature death has been a big surprise to all of Kushal's friends and colleagues.

He is now survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and their 3-year-old son. Our condolences are with the family.

