Aayush Sharma, Helen visits Arpita Khan Sharma after giving birth to a girl





On Salman Khan's birthday this year, the sister of actor Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to a girl. The superstar celebrated her birthday in Mumbai this year just for that and missed the usual Panvel farm party. Today, Arpita and Aayush became parents of a girl and named her Ayat Sharma. The couple already has a son, Ahil. This afternoon, after Arpita gave birth to the girl, her friends and family began arriving at the hospital to wish the couple. We face the proud dad Aayush Sharma with Ahil, Helen, Sohail Khan, Seema Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Yohan Khan, Zaheer Iqbal, Atul Agnihotri and many others who came to congratulate Arpita and see how she and her newborn baby.

Check out the photos below.



