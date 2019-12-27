Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick buy the $ 28 million Malibu mansion together

By Bradley Lamb
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his girlfriend, retired car driver Danica Patrick, have taken their relationship to the next level by buying a $ 28 million Malibu mansion together. The couple, who has been together since February 2018, bought the property from musician Robbie Williams, and it was a cash transaction.

According to Variety, The property has a three-story main house, rigidly symmetrical, in addition to a separate garage that also has a two-bedroom guest house. Rodgers and Patrick have been renting the property for a few months, and she has already presented some episodes of it. Quite intense Podcast in the house.

The deeds and documents related to the property indicate that Rodgers may technically be the sole owner of the Mediterranean villa-style complex, which was built in 1981 and that Janet Jackson rented once. Robin Roberts interviewed her at the house after her brother Michael Jackson died in 2009. The property was also owned by Netflix operations owner Ted Sarandos.

The house has 4,636 square feet, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the guest house / garage combination adds another 1,198 square feet of space. There is a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, an open concept floor plan and stunning ocean views. Other amenities include a multimedia room, a games room and a master suite with spa-style bathroom.

Patrick and Rodgers met at the ESPY Awards in 2012 and became friends while she had a five-year relationship with fellow pilot Rickey Stenhouse Jr. and he had a three-year relationship with actress Olivia Munn.

Patrick was also married between 2005 and 2013 with physiotherapist Paul Edward Hospenthal.

Rodgers and Patrick provoked their romance in early 2018, not long after she retired from the races at the end of the 2017 season. However, the 37-year-old competed in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 Miles in 2018 before officially quitting.

While Rodgers still plays in the NFL, Patrick has published two books in recent years: Danica: crossing the line, which is about his sports career and lifestyle book Quite intense.


