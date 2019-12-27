A privileged view of the controversial MLB-MiLB dispute by former pitcher, lawyer Garrett Broshuis

The current contentious dispute between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball was made public in October, when Baseball America reported that MLB had offered a plan to eliminate up to 42 minor league teams after the 2020 minor league season, when the Baseball Agreement Professional between MLB and MiLB expires.

In November, the New York Times published the list of those 42 teams that would be eliminated, and that aroused much more interest. Suddenly, we knew which villages could lose teams, which communities, some important for the history of the sport, could be without baseball. That made it much more real.

And when the attention of the baseball world moved to San Diego for the annual Winter Meetings, things quickly escalated.

Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the dispute during his press conference, and after emphasizing that negotiations were at an early stage when the list of 42 teams / cities was leaked, he continued with this ominous appointment.

"When people have publicly attacked a partner for a long time after committing to confidentiality in the negotiation process," Manfred said on December 11, "people generally don't feel that good about it."

Oh huh? The factual powers of Manfred and baseball were not happy that his plan was now public, probably because he was being almost universally condemned. And from there, things really got out of control quickly. On December 13, MiLB released a detailed response, going point by point on each topic and accusing MLB of "repeatedly and inaccurately,quot; portraying MiLB's position in public.

How did MLB respond, almost immediately? By threatening to cut ties with MiLB completely after the current agreement expires.

"If the National Association is interested in an agreement with Major League Baseball, it must address very important problems with the current system at the negotiating table. Otherwise, MLB clubs will be free to join any minor league team or team potential in the United States, including independent league teams and cities that are not allowed to compete for an affiliate under the current agreement. "

Yes. The dispute has increased a bit since the San Diego meetings.

Politicians have been involved, of course. Threatening to first eliminate baseball from leagues under 42 communities, and then threaten to end everything and start over, would surely attract some attention. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been the strongest voice. He met with Manfred, and in mid-December he also met with people representing minor league baseball in Burlington, Iowa. It is no coincidence that it is one of the cities on the list of 42 teams that will be eliminated.

One of the people Sanders met was Garrett Broshuis, a lawyer for Korein Tillery of St. Louis and a former minor league pitcher who led the charge to force MLB to pay his minor league players a living wage. We have written about the search for Broshuis often in Sporting News, so we meet him again after his meeting with Sanders to understand what is happening with this dispute.

First, however, an update on the case of Broshuis, from the firm's press release.

In Senne v. Baseball Commissioner's Office, a lawsuit filed in 2014 by players represented by Korein Tillery, minor league players seek to remedy low wages using state and federal wage and hour laws. The Major League Baseball responded by pressing Congress to obtain an exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act, which Congress provided in March 2018. Called Save America's Hobby Law, the exemption was included on page 1,967 of a bill General expenses. However, the case continues. In August 2019, the players won an important appeal in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed them to proceed as a class action under the wage laws of several states. The players asked the Court to certify a class to adjudicate their minimum wage and overtime claims for work done in California, Arizona and Florida. The Ninth Circuit agreed. As a result, approximately 15,000 current and former minor league players will have their minimum wage and overtime claims heard about the merits. Korein Tillery and his co-lawyer, Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, will represent the player class.

And now, SN's conversation with Brosius, with some questions from a telephone interview in November. (The answers below are edited for clarity.)

SPORT NEWS: A lot has changed since we started talking about these issues years ago. I wanted to see how you feel things have changed from your perspective, especially in the last two months.

BROSHUIS: One thing that has certainly changed is that Major League Baseball has said that they are serious about raising wages now. We have been fighting for that for more than five years, and we don't know how it will look, or if it will come to fruition, but we certainly hope it will come true because a long time ago. Thousands of other ball players also expect it.

SN: Does this latest development, the threat of elimination of 42 minor league teams, affect what you are trying to do?

BROSHUIS: I really hope they are serious about raising wages, and I hope it is a significant increase and not just a small increase. Take the Blue Jays, for example, and although they increased wages by 50 percent last year, which is commendable, they took the first step on their own. That still means that wages are below the poverty line for many men. And it still has nothing to do with spring training, when men work 60 or 70 hours per week and receive no payment.

But even if you are serious about raising minor league salaries, you shouldn't have to cut minor league teams to do so. We are not talking about large sums of money, with minor league players that suddenly get rich. We are only talking about a living and living wage in accordance with the same laws that McDonald & # 39; s and Walmart comply with. Surely Major League Baseball could find a way to do it without reducing 25 percent of their minor league teams and, by extension, 25 percent of their minor league players.

SN: I admit that it was jarring to hear the commissioner say at the Winter Meetings in San Diego that minor league players "deserve to be paid fairly,quot; after what happened in recent years. Do you feel that salary could be a pawn in what baseball is trying to do to reduce the number of minor league teams?

BROSHUIS: I hope you are serious about (raising wages), but you have to see it from a historical perspective. It was only in March 2018 when they managed to obtain an exemption from the minimum wage laws passed after spending millions of dollars by pressing Congress. Therefore, I hope that the increase in wages is taken seriously, but should not be used as an excuse to cut equipment.

There are some things that are real concerns for the players. For example, when they talk about the conditions of the game. Some of those fields do not have the best playing conditions, and are actually insecure at times. That must be addressed. And there are problems with programming. Currently, the rules between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball only require one day off every 30 days. So, if the league schedules a day off for day 28, and then waits another 27 days to have a day off, it has played almost two months in a row with just one day off. So, you also have to do something about it. That simply wears out the players.

Part of the alignment that occurred with moving teams is something real. You have leagues that are too scattered, and sometimes you have teams like the Nationals that are stuck with a Triple A partner in Fresno that, geographically, makes no sense. So, some realignment makes sense. Those are real problems that must be addressed from the players' perspective. But, again, it seems that it could address those things, I hope, without reducing 25 percent of its equipment. I think there are other reasons behind this, in addition to just the stadium updates and paying more to the players. I think there is more than that.

SN: What was your first thought when you looked at that list of 42 teams?

BROSHUIS: What struck me was that I played in several of these cities, both as a member of a visiting team and the local team. The first place I played was in Salem, Oregon, and I really like that area. The Northwest is one of the most beautiful parts of the country, and to think that it would be deprived of baseball, for the most part, is surprising. For many of those cities, the closest major league team is Seattle, and that is a very far trip for those fans. Such a team, a league like that is an introduction and professional baseball, for better or worse, what professional baseball is all about.

SN: I saw that Senator Sanders took a small batting practice after his meeting, so I will ask him this: Can Bernie Sanders hit a curved ball?

BROSHUIS: (Laughter) They didn't trust me to throw him away, so I wouldn't know. However, it seemed that he was trying to work gap to gap quite well. He turned the first couple to third base, but then began to show some power from gap to gap. I was impressed by a boy in his 70s.

SN: In addition to your power from gap to gap, what was your conclusion of your meeting and how serious are you taking this issue?

BROSHUIS: He was very prepared. Just as he is with many things, he is also very passionate. This is something personal for him. He was the mayor in Burlington, Vt., When they got their minor league team, and that's one of the teams on the chopping board. He is also a lifelong baseball fan, and when he says he is outraged, you really feel he is outraged by that.

There have been many politicians who say they are outraged by the plan to cut 42 minor league baseball teams, but he is the first to go one step further and say, "You're right, you have to pay minors – more players in the league, and there's no excuse for not doing that in the past, and you shouldn't use that as an excuse to cut teams when you have the ability to pay those players a decent salary at this time. be cutting minor league teams to do it. " It's great for him to support the players.

SN: Realistically, how do you think this influx of political interest helps or harms what you have been trying to do?

BROSHUIS: From the perspective of minor league owners, there is a reason they were made public. There are things that Congress can do that give Congress a lot of influence. Obviously, that antitrust exemption is much appreciated by Major League Baseball. They are the only sport that has that type of exemption, and much of what they do is based on having that exemption. Looking at it from the point of view of the minor leagues, the current salaries of the minor leagues would be illegal under the antitrust laws, were it not for the antitrust exemption they have. The only reason they can collude wages (from minor leagues) at this time, without having to go through a union, is because they have that antitrust exemption.

That is one thing, but there is also the Save America Hobbies Act that they passed a year and a half ago, which Congress gave them in the middle of the night in a general bill of expenses. If Congress wanted to take that away from MLB, that also gives Congress a very powerful lever. So we certainly welcome politicians who talk about this. To date, most politicians have been indifferent, at best, on the problems of minor league players, and all too often they have sided with property. We welcome the opportunity to speak with any other member of Congress about this, and educate them from the players' perspective, because that perspective has been ignored for too long.

SN: I feel I heard that threat, "eliminate the antitrust exemption,quot;, since I was a small child. Is this a problem big enough to be a realistic option? Could this be something like Al Capone taxes?

BROSHUIS: It depends on how hard both sides dig. Now, both sides are taking quite extreme positions, and they are doing everything publicly, and they are in each other's throat. And if they dig and are entrenched, and neither party will give ground and cannot reach an agreement, then, yes, I think there is a serious threat that Congress will get involved.

I don't think that happens. They have 10 months to solve this. I think the most likely thing to happen is that cooler heads will prevail, and they will sit down and establish an agreement that works for both parties, and then all this threat of congressional investigation will disappear. But right now, they are entrenched. The rhetoric is quite high, when you say that you would only deal without the whole minor league system and exploit everything. Both sides should lower it a bit.