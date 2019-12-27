& # 39; Be my guest & # 39 ;: Tsai Ing-wen from Taiwan wooes influential people online | Taiwan News

Taipei, Taiwan – The office of the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, is probably one of the safest areas in the country, but Tsai has opened its doors to influential people in social networks around the world, inviting them to spend the night.

With Taiwan facing a fall in Chinese visitors, many see it as a strategy to attract more tourists.

But before January Presidential elections, when Tsai hopes to win a second term, also wants to show Taiwan to the world as a progressive and democratic society.

"Why aren't you my guest and spend a night in the Presidential Office building?" Tsai asked in a video for the project.

The campaign was a surprise to many influencers. "I can't believe that President Tsai received us in person. He introduced himself in sign language to show his respect," said Calvin Young, a deaf American traveler and one of ten people chosen from the 167 applicants.

Thai travel influencer Kanisorn Pringthongfoo told Al Jazeera that he thought the campaign was "very wise." Pringthongfoo has 80,000 followers on its Facebook page "ibreak2travel,quot;.

"It is the first time in history that a government invites foreigners to remain in the safest place in their country," he said. "It is impossible in some countries. Taiwan pays a lot of attention to people and this can help Thais understand the differences between Taiwan and China."

Displaying Taiwan

As an island that exists in the shadow of China, Taiwan has had to find more creative ways to improve its international visibility and boost relations with other countries. It does not have a seat in the United Nations, and under the administration of Tsai, the limited diplomatic space of the island has continued to decline. Now he has only 15 formal diplomatic allies after seven changed their loyalty to Beijing.

Tsai, who runs the Progressive Democratic Party, which is inclined for independence, has chosen to emphasize the "soft power,quot; of Taiwan, and is eager to show how Taiwan is different from mainland China.

"Our goal is to promote various values ​​of Taiwan in the world through the eyes of these influential foreigners," said campaign organizer Evangeline Tang, "Public diplomacy has been a major concern."

Brian Hioe, founding editor of New Bloom, who reports on Taiwan's social and political movements, said Tsai wants to go beyond economic ties to foster person-to-person connections.

Tsai also uses multiple social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, to communicate with people in their country and abroad. While Twitter has a relatively low penetration in the country, the president uses it to address an international audience with updates in English and Japanese.

She was not always so skilled in social media campaigns.

Tsai has intensified its presence in social networks since its party's poor performance in local elections (Yao-Yu Chiang / Al Jazeera)

Elected in 2016, Tsai was once described by local media as "the missing president,quot; for not giving quick answers on controversial policies, including labor law reform.

But a crushing defeat for the DPP in the municipal elections in November last year focused minds.

"President Tsai had his own YouTube channel and Facebook page for a long time, but it wasn't until January of this year that we started making some changes," said Sidney Lin, executive deputy director of the media department of the campaign office of Tsai.

& # 39; The coolest politician in Taiwan & # 39;

A core team of 10 young people now designs creative campaigns and shares videos of Tsai chatting casually about their government's policies with some of Taiwan's most popular social influencers.

"He went from being a lame president after the disastrous half of the DPP period to being the coolest politician in Taiwan, especially among the younger generations of Taiwan. " said Lev Nachman, Fulbright Research Fellow and a PhD candidate based in Taiwan.

Tsai's cooperation with influencers has given him a foothold to return.

"Social influencers have become the main source of people's daily information. We need to enter their echo chambers," Lin said. Tsai followers on YouTube have increased to 265,000 compared to just 6,000 nine months ago. Lin said that 10,000 likes used to be considered a very good engagement performance for a Facebook post on the official Tsai account. Now each post gets a minimum average of 20,000 likes.

Tsai currently has the advantage against rival Han Kuo-yu of the opposition Chinese friend Kuomintang (KMT). While many argue that Tsai's stance on Taiwan's sovereignty and its support for Hong Kong's protests are the main reasons behind the increase in its approval rating, it has also been able to organize social networks in a way that its rival does not it has done.

Thai travel blogger Kanisorn Pringthongfoo (left) was one of the ten social media influencers chosen to stay in the presidential office building in Taipei (Chen Ying-Yu / Al Jazeera)

"If one compares the DPP and the KMT, KMT is not an expert in social networks when it comes to creating a different image,"Hioe said of New Bloom.

Han also has his own YouTube channel and Facebook account with 128,000 followers on YouTube and 890,000 thousand on Facebook. Tsai has 265,000 followers on YouTube and 2.55 million followers on Facebook.

Social networks vs real world

The growing presence of Tsai in social networks, and the inevitable memes of cats, as well as their technique of social influence are not without risks.

"Sometimes he has the dye of trying almost too much to attract the younger generation of Taiwan in a somewhat superficial way, but given the difficult situation in which Tsai was, he needed to regain his popularity and mobilize young voters so that the They will support. – even if that sometimes meant posting too many pictures of cringeworthy cats"said Nachman.

There is also the risk of confusing the popularity of social networks with real-world support.

In the first presidential debate this month, Han attacked Tsai and his administration for economic and commercial policies.

If Tsai's social media approach will help her win the election, Tsai's flexibility and ability to dominate different social media platforms has made it a political pioneer.

"Each place has its own history," Kanisorn concluded.

"Taiwan, with its young democratic history, shows the world that this country is open to all and to the people."